Speedy Local Running Back Chris Johnson Commits to Miami Hurricanes Football

As most of the working world was getting set to begin their Friday morning commute, Chris Johnson let his social media followers know it would be a "big" weekend.

It was a multi-media post including Miami Hurricane footage from a previous visit to Coral Gables. It preceded his official visit to campus, taking place all weekend.

Projected as an Ole Miss versus Miami battle all fall, the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard running back announced his verbal commitment immediately after the visit.

The local UM won out over Lane Kiffin and the SEC's UM in the end.

Johnson registers as a critical local recruiting win for Mario Cristobal, running backs coach Kevin Smith and the entire offensive staff. He is the initial running back to jump into Miami's top 10 recruiting class of 2023, also critical immediately given multiple departures into the transfer portal from the current roster.

On its own, the Johnson win also helps to reinforce the future of the program from a desire standpoint. He is one of the fastest recruits in the Sunshine State, with ability in the return game as well as wide receiver, having clocked track times of 10.45 seconds in the 100 meter dash and 20.78 seconds in the 200.

Both blistering marks were enough to win a state championship last spring.

On the football field, Johnson's electric ability was often paired with long touchdown runs or catches.

Miami's latest recruiting win profiles well both locally and nationally, with the Hurricanes winning out over offers from Ole Miss, Clemson, Penn State and some 30 others. Cristobal and Smith offered Johnson back in May, just as his recruiting profile went to the national level.

The newest UM pledge was a Rutgers commitment prior to that point.

