Miami Hurricanes Up One Spot in Week 2 AP Top 25

Miami's 70-13 season-opening victory over Bethune-Cookman — and tenure-opening win for Mario Cristobal — resulted in a one-spot jump from No. 16 to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings entering Week 2 of the 2022 season.

RELATED: Top performers from Miami's triumph over Bethune Cookman

Cristobal's Canes also jumped North Carolina State, due to the Wolfpack's unconvincing 21-20 win over East Carolina, to become the second-highest ranked team from the ACC in the Top 25, behind No. 4 Clemson. Four ACC squads clinched a spot within the Top 25 entering Week 2, with Wake Forest sitting at No. 23.

The No. 15 Canes will next take on the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon ET, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

You can find the Week 2 AP Top 25 in its entirety below.

1. Alabama (1-0)

2. Georgia (1-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Michigan (1-0)

5. Clemson (1-0)

6. Texas A&M (1-0)

7. Oklahoma (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (0-1)

9. Baylor (1-0)

10. USC (1-0)

11. Oklahoma State (1-0)

12. Florida (1-0)

13. Utah (0-1)

14. Michigan State (1-0)

15. Miami (1-0)

16. Arkansas (1-0)

17. Pittsburgh (1-0)

18. North Carolina State (1-0)

19. Wisconson (1-0)

20. Kentucky (1-0)

21. BYU (1-0)

22. Ole Miss (1-0)

23. Wake Forest (1-0)

24. Tennessee (1-0)

25. Houston (1-0)

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.