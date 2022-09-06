Skip to main content

Miami Hurricanes Up One Spot in Week 2 AP Top 25

The Miami Hurricanes creep upward on the AP Top 25 following Mario Cristobal's tenure-opening victory.

Miami's 70-13 season-opening victory over Bethune-Cookman — and tenure-opening win for Mario Cristobal — resulted in a one-spot jump from No. 16 to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings entering Week 2 of the 2022 season.

RELATED: Top performers from Miami's triumph over Bethune Cookman

Cristobal's Canes also jumped North Carolina State, due to the Wolfpack's unconvincing 21-20 win over East Carolina, to become the second-highest ranked team from the ACC in the Top 25, behind No. 4 Clemson. Four ACC squads clinched a spot within the Top 25 entering Week 2, with Wake Forest sitting at No. 23.

The No. 15 Canes will next take on the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon ET, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

You can find the Week 2 AP Top 25 in its entirety below.

1. Alabama (1-0)

2. Georgia (1-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Michigan (1-0)

5. Clemson (1-0)

6. Texas A&M (1-0)

7. Oklahoma (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (0-1)

9. Baylor (1-0)

10. USC (1-0)

11. Oklahoma State (1-0)

12. Florida (1-0)

13. Utah (0-1)

14. Michigan State (1-0)

15. Miami (1-0)

16. Arkansas (1-0)

17. Pittsburgh (1-0)

18. North Carolina State (1-0)

19. Wisconson (1-0)

20. Kentucky (1-0)

21. BYU (1-0)

22. Ole Miss (1-0)

23. Wake Forest (1-0)

24. Tennessee (1-0)

25. Houston (1-0)

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Mario Cristobal
Football

Miami Hurricanes Up One Spot in Week 2 AP Top 25

By Zach Goodall
Henry Parrish, Jr. Sep. 3, 2022 - Bethune-Cookman warmups
Football

Hurricanes Stock Report Following Week 1

By Collier Logan
Tyler Van Dyke Miami Hurricanes
Football

Film Review: Miami Hurricanes' Win Over Bethune-Cookman

By Rowdy Baribeau
Xavier Restrepo Miami Wide Receiver - warmups vs Bethune Cookman, Sep. 3, 2022
En español

El Era De Mario Cristobal Empieza Con Una Gran Victoria

By Alan Dantus Margolis
Mario Cristobal
Football

Miami Hurricanes Post-Week 1 Injury Report

By Luke Chaney
Gilbert Frierson Linebacker Miami Hurricanes - warmups vs Bethune Cookman, Sep. 3, 2022
Football

Miami's Defense Trending, Upside Still High?

By All Hurricanes Staff
Tyler Van Dyke Quarterback Miami Hurricanes - Sep. 3, 2022 vs Bethune-Cookman
Football

Heisman Watch: How Miami's Tyler Van Dyke, Other Contenders Performed Week 1

By All Hurricanes Staff
Mario Cristobal
Football

How The 12-Team Playoff Format Could Impact the Hurricanes

By Liam Willerup