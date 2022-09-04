Top Performers From Miami’s Win Over Bethune-Cookman

Photo: Xavier Restrepo; Credit: AllHurricanes.com

The Mario Cristobal era got started off on the right foot with a 70-13 win over the Wildcats. While Miami was heavily favored, the team delivered an impressive win nonetheless.

It was a great team win for the Canes, but there were many impressive individual performances as well. Here are a few of Miami’s week one top performers.

RB Henry Parrish Jr.

Parrish had over 100 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns. Parrish was explosive and displayed good vision while reading blocks and hitting holes. Parrish also had 25 yards receiving on three catches. Playcalling benefitted Parrish and the rest of the running backs as offensive coordinator Josh Gattis had a great flow going for the offense.

WR Xavier Restrepo

Restrepo had a career day with his five-catch, 100-yard performance. He also had a touchdown in addition to his career-high in receiving yards. The rumblings from fall and spring camp came to fruition on Saturday: Restrepo and quarterback Tyler Van Dyke have great chemistry. It became evident that Restrepo is likely the top target for Van Dyke.

DL Akheem Mesidor

Mesidor lined up outside on Saturday and got Miami’s first sack of the ballgame. While Miami struggled to generate constant pressure, Mesidor was consistently around the ball. He finished second in tackles with four and a pass deflection. This goes for all defensive linemen, but they’ll need to make more plays on the front end against Southern Miss.

STAR Gilbert Frierson

Miami’s swiss army knife defender made the defensive play of the game with a 32-yard pick-six. Frierson also had three tackles to his credit. Frierson seemed to play mostly out of the secondary against BCU, but he could shift around in the next game.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.