Areas of Improvement for Miami Ahead of Texas A&M Matchup

While the Miami Hurricanes are 2-0 for the first time in two years, all is not perfect.

UM started off its Week 2 matchup against Southern Miss looking sluggish, shedding light on some of the weaknesses of the team. Here are three areas that need to see improvement from Miami leading into its highly anticipated contest against Texas A&M on Saturday.

1. More consistency at cornerback

The weakest position group across Miami's defense so far has been cornerback, more specifically, the outside cornerbacks.

Junior Tyrique Stevenson has stood out. He has been tasked with manning up against the opponent's top wide receiver in each game, and the Georgia transfer has done a commendable job doing so.

Opposite Stevenson, however, is where problems arise.

Fifth-year defensive back DJ Ivey has struggled at times, allowing receivers to attain inside leverage off their respective releases and then beating the veteran corner on inside routes. This has been something Ivey has struggled with throughout his collegiate career.

Freshman Malik Curtis has also been called upon in this role. The young corner has upside at the position due to his elite speed and athletic traits, but his lack of experience playing at the college level does expose some of his weaknesses.

2. Lack of production from outside receivers

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has taken an early liking to his slot receivers, with sophomores Brashard Smith and Xavier Restrepo leading Miami's wideouts in receiving yards against Southern Miss.

While this is encouraging for those two, it's evident that Van Dyke does not have that same level of trust with his outside pass-catchers.

Receivers Key'Shawn Smith and Michael Redding III have flashed promise, but neither receiver has been consistent. Sophomore Jacolby George, who received first-team reps in both spring practice and in fall camp is available to return in Week 3. His impact will be needed versus a Texas A&M defense that will likely be keying in on B. Smith and Restrepo.

3. Offensive line needs to communicate more effectively

Miami's offensive line could have played much better in pass protection in its game against the Golden Eagles after a formidable performance versus Bethune-Cookman. The unit allowed two quarterback hurries and four sacks against Southern Miss.

The line was not to blame for all of these sacks, but for the ones it did allow, a lack of communication was at fault. The position group needs to pick up stunts and exotic blitzes more effectively, especially against Texas A&M, who rosters one of the most highly regarded front-sevens in the country.

