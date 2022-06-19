JUCO WR Colbie Young Commits to Miami

Miami adds size to its wide receiver room with the commitment of JUCO WR Colbie Young.

The Hurricanes added height to their wide receiver room Sunday morning with the addition of Lackawanna (Pa.) Community College transfer wideout Colbie Young.

The 6-foot-4 receiver chose Miami over offers from Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and others. Young committed to UM after taking an official visit to Coral Gables this past weekend, which came about only two weeks after the Hurricanes gave him an offer.

Young caught 24 passes for 472 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his freshman season with the Falcons. Lackawanna posted a 7-3 record in 2021.

"[Miami's] offense is so relatable to Lackawanna, so it's something I can get down with the playbook and all that," Young told InsideTheU ahead of his commitment. "[UM offensive coordinator Josh Gattis] being the receivers coach is honestly a big deal too. Those are a couple of the main reasons. [Head coach Mario] Cristobal is a great guy. It felt like family."

Young was a two-sport athlete for Binghamton (N.Y) High School, playing both basketball and football, with the latter being the sport that he chose to pursue in college.

The rising sophomore joins former Clemson Tiger Frank Ladson as the two receivers to commit to Miami this transfer cycle. With Ladson standing at 6-foot-3, the Canes set out to add more size to their wideout room this offseason. This need for height could provide Young with a path to receiving early playing time for UM this season.

"Just being that big guy receiver, taking the top off the defense, drawing double-teams," Young said regarding what he excels at.

