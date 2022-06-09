2022 JuCo WR Colbie Young Talks Fast-Paced Recruitment As Decision Nears

Lackawanna Community College wide receiver Colbie Young had hoped to be a 2022 qualifier, but he wasn't sure it was going to work out. Now, it has, and his recruitment has seen a heavy uptick with multiple Power Five programs entering the fray. Young has three more official visits remaining, and then he will quickly look to make a decision so that he can get on-campus wherever he may choose and quickly get acclimated to his new team.

"It came around recently," Young said of the shift from 2023 to the 2022 class. "When I first got to Lackawanna, I was saying I was a qualifier, but they didn't know if the COVID waiver would work because I graduated in 2020, then I took a gap year and ended up at Lackawanna. But my GPA was high enough that I could be a qualifier."

Despite the change of pace in his recruitment, Young is not letting his recruitment speed up because he knows how important it is to make the right decision this time around.

"I just am going at my own pace, really," Young said of how he is handling all of this. " I am not letting anything rush me. I am trying to figure out a date right now; with all of these visits going on, we are trying to get an exact date, but I have just been going at my own pace."

Since May 25th, the 6'4,210lbs receiver has picked up offers from Tennessee, Pitt, Miami, and Florida State. He has already taken two official visits, including stops at Arkansas State and Jackson State, and he will take trips to Miami, Pitt, and Tennessee, in that order in the coming days.

Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has made a solid impression on the Junior College prospect since the Vols offered on May 25th.

"Coach Golesh is a great guy," Young said of his early thoughts on Tennessee. "He is the O.C. and the one that has been the head of my recruitment. He has basically been telling me they want to get me there and not rush me or anything. They kind of want me at tight end, but he will let my body work the way it needs to. They will try to put on weight, but if it doesn't work, they will coach me in the right direction at receiver."

At 6'4", 210lbs, it is easy to see how Young's frame could develop into what Tennessee covets at the tight end position, but is this something he is open to?

"Yeah, definitely," Young said about if he was open to this move. "Seeing some of these bigger receivers, some are getting their chance, but a lot are moving to tight end, so I am willing to do whatever is best to develop my game at the next level."

Young is already familiar with what Tennessee does offensively, and it appeals to him.

"They are a fast-paced team that likes to move and go," Young said of what he had heard about Tennessee's offense from Golesh. "They compete with every team they play, and that is definitely an offense I could see myself being a big part of."

When Young comes to Knoxville on his official visit next weekend, Young knows what he will focus on during his visit.

"It will be really learning more about how they plan to use me coming in," Young said of this. "Can I compete for playing time this year, or am I going to be more of a redshirt this year? Just seeing how that works out and basically where I would fit in with the team right now."

Miami is the latest school to enter the mix, offering only days ago, but Young certainly feels like a priority as Canes head coach Mario Cristobal is leading the way in his recruitment.

"I am communicating with Coach Cristobal the most," Young said of communication with Miami. "He was just telling me they were very interested in me. They are one of those teams that thought I was 2023, so he said he would have been pushing for me a little earlier. He told me they need receivers now, and they are offering me as a receiver as of this moment. They bring a lot of energy, even in the phone calls and stuff like that, so that is exciting."

The fact the Hurricanes are starting from the ground up under Cristobal is something that appeals to Young at this point in the process.

"I feel like that is pushing me a little better, at least knowing they are just starting to build up to something," Young said of the appeal to go to a program that is starting fresh. "I feel like I will at least have the opportunity to play early and find a spot, or at least work my way to have a chance to play this year. I know there are guys there that learned during Spring, but I feel like I have a shot at competing."

Going into his official visit with Miami, Young does not need to see the city or the flash the Hurricanes certainly have to offer, as he plans to completely focus on football.

"I have family that lives there, so I have been there before, so I am not really worried about all of the other stuff," Young said of what he will be looking for on his visit. "I am really worried about looking at how I could be around the team, and if it is somewhere I can get a chance at playing at this fall."

Nearby, Pitt and Pat Narduzzi's staff have shown Young plenty of attention since extending an offer, and he will also take a deeper look at their program.

"They are saying they need a receiver now," Young said of the relationship with Pitt. "Coach Underwood is a really good guy, and he brings a lot of energy to the boys. They are also recruiting one of my other boys, Stanton Ramil, who is a coming-up lineman. He is a dawg. They had him up there, and he was saying he loved it. There is a pretty good group of coaches there."

Young is familiar with the Pitt offense, and he has come away impressed with what he has seen.

"They really have the lights on them right now," Young said of the appeal of playing in Pitt's offense. "They have a look of people looking at them. So for me to potentially fit into that offense with all of the successes they have had, I feel like I would have success just getting ready for the next level."

Going into his official visit with the Panthers, Young will be looking at the same things as the other two stops.

"It is the same as all of the schools, really," Young said of what he will look for on his Pitt official visit. "They can tell me they are going to build the offense around me, but I want to see how that is. I want to find out how I will be able to play in this offense and be able to help the team in this offense. Replacing Jordan Addison, he is a really good receiver, and our game is not really alike, but if they can prove to me that this is where you can dominate at, that is going to be a big point I am looking at."

So as Young finishes out his official visit slate with Tennessee next weekend, how does he plan to work quickly to a decision?

"Really just talking with my family and seeing what the best fit for all of us is, honestly," Young said of how he plans to work to a decision after the visits.

Whenever the time comes for him to choose a school, Young knows what a program will get from him.

"They are getting a guy that is ready to work," Young said of this. "I came from JuCo, and I have been through the worst parts of it, so I am not here for the glamour. I am here to work. Just a hard worker that is going to do whatever is needed for the team."