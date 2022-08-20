Donno Mailbag: Do The Canes Have Enough Depth At Running Back After Injuries?

The second week of Miami Hurricanes fall camp has been loaded with ups and downs. Clear progress is being made in the trenches but the injury bug has hit the running back room. We answer your questions every week on the mailbag. You can tweet me your questions @AlexDonno or @LockedOnCanes or you can email them to LockedOnCanes@gmail.com. Let's go!

Q: I worry about Miami’s running back depth if the Chaney injury is serious after just having lost TreVonte’ Citizen. Does Miami have enough in the backfield? -James in Plantation

A: Miami still has enough, if not more than enough. Jaylan Knighton and Henry Parrish are both starting caliber running backs. Thad Franklin is an excellent option as well, especially in short yardage. The problem is, Miami is now just one more injury in the backfield away from being thin at the position.

The Citizen injury sounds bad (although details are scarce) but my hope is Don Chaney will not miss too much time. We don’t have any diagnosis on Chaney just yet, but Cristobal indicated that his issue is not as severe as Citizen’s. Seeing both of these players injured at the same time is especially challenging because they have similar characteristics of being able to run between the tackles. That’s not as much of a strength among Miami’s remaining running backs.

The Canes do have other options on the roster for depth at running back. Walk-on Devon Perry, a senior transfer from Richmond, had an excellent showing in the spring game. I see no reason why he can’t play a role as a fourth running back on this team. Also, let’s not forget the Swiss Army knife of this offense, wide receiver Brashard Smith. The former Miami Palmetto standout is capable of lining up at running back. He could become "weapon x."

Q: Hey did you see the ESPN piece on John Ruiz? What are your thoughts? -Thanos @KincadeSwift

A: Overall, I thought the ESPN piece was balanced. They gave Ruiz a chance to tell his side, while also playing interviews from the point of view of people who think NIL is crooked by nature.

Ruiz got his point across that unlike many of the collectives around the country that only exist to pay players, he has actual businesses to promote and return on investment at stake. “I have a problem with people calling me a booster,” Ruiz said. “I’m not a booster if I’m promoting my business.”

The only thing I didn’t like was, a question the interviewer asked Ruiz at the end of the piece… the question was about “what do you say to people who think that one wealthy businessman can change the entire fortunes of a college program.” This is nitpicking on my part, but that question makes it sound like Miami is only trending up due to NIL. Let's not act like The U didn’t just hire Mario Cristobal and all of these other coaches, which was NOT done with Life Wallet money. LifeWallet didn't hire athletic director Dan Radakovich away from Clemson or GM of football operations Alonzo Highsmith away from the NFL. So let’s not act like John Ruiz is the only thing trending up for Miami these days.

Q: TVD had a bunch of stats from last year’s passing scheme. Mario and his OC are going to install a run first scheme. How will this affect Tyler? -Tom Kinley

A: For what it’s worth, starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke seems legitimately excited for this new Josh Gattis scheme and doesn’t show any signs of someone worried about losing stats or accolades because of it. It’s true that the running game will be emphasized more than last season, but from Tyler’s point of view, it will take a ton of pressure off his shoulders. Something TVD continually brings up about this new offense is play-action. That’s an area where he thrives and Miami’s speed at wide receiver should give Miami plenty of big play opportunities. The receivers just need to show more consistency and cut down on the drops!

This offense will showcase the tight ends a ton, too. Miami has several tight ends who can become threats in the passing game. Will Mallory, Elijah Arroyo, Jaleel Skinner and Khalil Brantley are all capable targets.

