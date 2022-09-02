Miami vs. Bethune-Cookman: Key Matchups to Watch in Week 1

While Bethune-Cookman struggled throughout its 2021 season, improvement is expected for sixth-year head coach Terry Sims and his Wildcats.

Their first game will be challenging, however, as the Miami Hurricanes, in their first game being led by head coach Mario Cristobal, are overwhelming favorites.

Still, the Wildcats might still put up a fight at some positions. Here are four key matchups to watch out for this Saturday.

Tyrique Stevenson vs. Darryl Powell Jr.

While the junior cornerback has the talent advantage against Powell, the 6-foot-4 wideout should still pose a threat to Stevenson.

Powell was Bethune-Cookman's second-leading receiver last season with 471 yards. He also averaged 21.4 yards per catch, showing that he was one of the top vertical threats in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Whoever starts at quarterback for the Wildcats might test Stevenson by lobbing up some 50-50 balls to Powell, who has a four-inch height advantage over the 6-foot flat defensive back.

Kevin Steele vs. Mike Canales

Saturday's contest features a pair of veteran coordinators facing each other. Both Steele, Miami's defensive coordinator, and Canales, Bethune-Cookman's offensive coordinator, are in their first seasons with their respective teams.

Canales runs a very multiple scheme, featuring formations ranging from the pistol to a spread. The veteran play-caller also uses a zone-based run scheme, which will test the patience and vision of Miami's second- and third-level defenders.

Miami's defensive coordinator, who emphasizes positional versatility with his players in anticipation of playing a wide array of different systems, will have a worthy challenge in trying to slow down Canales's many offensive looks.

Miami's defensive backs vs. Kemari Averett

The Wildcats have one of the best offensive players in the country at both the FBS and FCS levels in the 6-foot-7 Averett. The senior tight end caught 51 passes last season for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Averett is a game-changing weapon who has the ability to stretch defenses out vertically, rack up yards after the catch and come down with contested catches on jump balls.

It is undetermined who exactly will match up against the tight end, but 6-foot-5 safety James Williams and hybrid defender Gilbert Frierson appear to be Miami's best options.

Miami's wide receivers vs. Omari Hill-Robinson

Bethune-Cookman lost a lot of talent from last year's defense, but they are returning one of the top defensive backs in its conference in Robinson, a 2021 All-SWAC First Team cornerback.

The South Florida native finished second in the SWAC last season in interceptions. Hill-Robinson should give whichever Miami wide receivers he is matched up against all they could handle.

