College Gameday to Feature Miami HC Mario Cristobal

When the Miami Hurricanes travel to College Station, Texas to play the Texas A&M Aggies, Mario Cristobal will be featured on the show College Gameday. It's college football's most popular pregame show with Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and host Rece Davis.

The show has been operating since 1987 and is a part of college football Saturdays for many people. Of course, the game between the Canes and Aggies is why Cristobal will be featured on that specific weekend.

With Cristobal heading back to Coral Gables to take over his alma mater there could be some interesting storylines.

To that point, the information gathering has already begun for ESPN radio personality and play-by-play announcer Jorge Sedano, who’s the one that is doing the segment based on the following tweet:

What are some of the topics going to be beyond the obvious questions about the big game going down at 9 p.m. EST that evening at Kyle Field? Here are a few thoughts.

To begin, Sedano mentioned in the tweet that Cristobal wanted to coach his alma mater. Some coaches absolutely want that challenge, while many others feel it’s better to stay away from that type of pressure cooker situation.

That topic is intriguing on multiple fronts. Miami fans can learn more about Cristobal’s reasoning for coming back to Coral Gables, perhaps including some insight on what Mario expects from Miami beyond the 2022 season.

Another point: The lifestyle of living in South Florida. Is it a coincidence that Sedano showed a picture of Cristobal and himself hanging out at a restaurant in Miami? Doubtful. Cristobal has mentioned Cuban coffee as something he missed while being away from Miami.

It’s great to learn about the people coaching when they are away from the game of football, and this segment seems to have information that will help Miami fans learn more about Cristobal the man.

Finally, perhaps ESPN College Gameday might be able to present new information about what Cristobal and the Miami administration have planned for new facilities and the rumored stadium expansion concept.

For those that may not have read about it yet, there’s a proposed stadium to be built for the Canes where Tropical Park is located. It’s intriguing. Perhaps Cristobal will shed some light regarding where the stadium plans currently stand.

In the end, this will be a cool feature for Miami fans to sit down and gather information about why Cristobal came back, as well as many different topics that could be discussed that will give Miami fans a glimpse of where the football program is headed.

