Miami vs. Duke: Key Matchups to Watch in Week 8

With low expectations entering the season, Duke has been one of the more surprising teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). First-year head coach Mike Elko, formerly a defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, has led the Blue Devils to a 4-3 start.

Even in these defeats, each loss was decided by eight points or less. The Miami Hurricanes, fresh off their first ACC win of the season against Virginia Tech, enter this contest versus the Blue Devils as 10-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here are four matchups to watch out for between Miami and Duke.

1. Miami's interior offensive line vs. DeWayne Carter

The Blue Devils feature one of the top defensive linemen in the ACC in DeWayne Carter, who is coming off strong outings against North Carolina and George Tech. He totaled 12 tackles and a sack in the two contests.

Miami has established talent at left guard and at center, with Jalen Rivers and Jakai Clark expected to start this weekend at the two positions. Opposite Rivers at right guard is where there could be some positional controversy.

Oregon transfer Logan Sagapolu got the start at right guard against the Hokies, but freshman Anez Cooper received snaps in relief of him.

Whoever starts at that position, along with Rivers and Clark, will be tasked with slowing down Carter, who has proven to be the stronghold of Duke's defensive line.

2. Miami's containment vs. Riley Leonard

This is Leonard's first of two appearances as a matchup to watch for on Saturday.

The sophomore signal-caller is a threat to pick up yards with his feet when he's forced to leave the pocket. Leonard scrambled for a 74-yard touchdown last week, highlighting his 130-yard rushing-yard performance.

While Miami's defensive line has been mostly dominant this season, it has been susceptible to mobile quarterbacks, such as when Middle Tennessee State's Chase Cunningham ran for a season-high 29 rushing yards against the Hurricanes in Week 4.

UM must force Leonard to beat its defense through the air and not on the ground.

3. Miami's secondary vs. Riley Leonard

While Leonard does not have a wildly strong arm or elite-level accuracy, he makes up for it with his anticipation, especially in the short-to-intermediate game.

Duke offensive coordinator Kevin Johns' system utilizes air raid concepts, as the Blue Devils' passing attack looks to get its playmakers the ball in space with quick slants and out routes.

Miami's secondary, especially its outside cornerbacks, must be prepared for this style of offense.

4. Miami's linebackers vs. Duke's rushing attack

While Leonard leads the Blue Devils in rushing yards, Duke also features a lethal trio at running back in sophomore Jaquez Moore and juniors Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters.

Johns' running scheme is predicated on pulling offensive linemen to block in the open field, with running backs frequently running outside the tackle on sweeps and tosses. Misdirection and counters are also a part of this system.

UM's linebackers, along with whichever defensive backs are playing close to the line of scrimmage in run support, will have to cover ground and effectively tackle in space against Duke.

