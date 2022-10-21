Keys to a Miami Hurricanes Victory Against Duke in Week 8

This Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes will be coming into the game with a winning streak to defend. It's a winning streak of one, but a winning streak nonetheless, and the Canes haven't been able to say that since early September.

Miami closed out the 2021 season with Ws over Virginia Tech and Duke, so that opponent combo could be fruitful again this season. The Canes conquered the Hokies last weekend and now the Blue Devils are in sunny South Florida to present The U with its next conference challenge.

These are the keys to Miami getting its second ACC victory of the season on Saturday.

Key #1: Dominate The Trenches

Miami's defensive line has been on fire for the past few weeks, despite what the team's overall record may indicate. Led by demolition men like Akheem Mesidor and Darrell Jackson Jr., the Canes' front line is one of the most imposing in not just the conference, but the country. Mesidor bullied Virginia Tech for 3.5 sacks and eight tackles last weekend, so keep an eye on him to wreak some havoc in this one.

On the other side of the ball, the Hurricanes' front five has been a bit lackluster lately. After a strong start, the unit seems to have fallen apart, especially when marred by injuries. The Canes have sunk to No. 67 in the FBS for sacks allowed and that standing needs to improve, for the sake of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's health.

The offensive line has also mailed in two mediocre rushing outputs, which has hindered Miami's ability to score in the red zone. This needs to be a bounce-back game for the blockers up front.

Key #2: Contain QB Riley Leonard

For Duke's offense, everything starts with sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard. He's thrown nine touchdowns to only four interceptions and has proven to be a capable passer. But, where Leonard really shines is improvising with the ball in his hands. Last week against UNC he had 130 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground. He's got 420 yards and five scores on the year with his legs.

Miami has proven to have a bit of trouble with mobile quarterbacks this season, so keeping Leonard contained will be a priority. If he's able to get free, he could cause some problems as the Hurricanes have struggled with open-field tackling in 2022. It'll be better for the Canes to force a pressured throw than it will be for them to collapse the pocket and let him slip out. If they can keep him behind the line of scrimmage, they should be able to force a turnover on an interception or sack fumble.

Key #3: Continue to Throw The Ball

Van Dyke's thrown for nearly 900 yards in his last two games and the Hurricane offense seems to have an identity, at least one that it can succeed in. Last week against Virginia Tech, receivers Colbie Young and Brashard Smith made strides toward securing their roles in the starting line up. Wideout Frank Ladson also looked like a reliable target, especially in critical situations.

The air attack has flourished, but the Canes' ground game has stalled slightly over the past couple of games. In their last outing, Miami's leading rusher Jaylan Knighton had just 27 yards. In the contest before that against UNC, the leader in the clubhouse was running back Henry Parrish Jr., who had only 19 yards.

Needless to say, Miami needs to do something to kickstart its rushing offense, but offensive coordinator Josh Gattis can't let the urge to fix that tempt him too far from the spread, which has been significantly more successful schematically this year.

