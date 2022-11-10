Miami vs. Georgia Tech: Key Matchups to Watch in Week 11

Both the Hurricanes and the Yellow Jackets enter their Week 11 matchup with a 4-5 record. Unlike Miami, Georgia Tech enters the contest coming off a win.

Georgia Tech defeated Virginia Tech last weekend, 28-27, while the 'Canes were dominated by Florida State, 45-3.

Here are three matchups to watch out for between Miami and Georgia Tech.

1. Miami's defense vs. Jeff Simms/Zach Pyron

While Georgia Tech enters this game with the 112th-ranked passing offense in the country, the unit still poses a threat to Miami because of the uncertainty of which quarterback will start.

Sophomore Jeff Sims sprained his foot in the Yellow Jackets' Week 8 matchup against Virginia, forcing him to miss their next two games. True freshman Zach Pyron has started in his place and led Georgia Tech to a win last weekend.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback has completed 37 of his 60 passes this season for 451 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Pyron has also rushed for 61 yards and an additional pair of touchdowns.

Sims is also a threat to break down defenses with his legs, as he has rushed for 302 yards and a touchdown this season.

2. Jake Garcia/Jacurri Brown vs. Georgia Tech's secondary

With the possibility that starter Tyler Van Dyke will not be able to play this weekend due to an ongoing shoulder injury, freshmen Jake Garcia or Jacurri Brown could be in line to start at quarterback for the Hurricanes.

Garcia, who started Miami's Week 9 matchup against Virginia, has struggled this season, throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

The other option if Van Dyke is unavailable would be to start Brown, who played extensively last week against the Seminoles. The 6-foot-4 signal caller completed five of his nine passes for 37 yards and an interception against Florida State. He also rumbled for 64 yards on 13 carries.

The two quarterbacks shine where the other struggles.

Garcia, while he does not have a cannon for an arm or elite athleticism, is accurate while throwing short-to-intermediate passes. Brown, on the other hand, possesses a strong arm and the ability to make plays on the ground but tends to be more inconsistent with his accuracy.

3. Miami's offensive line vs. Keion Jones

The former Old Dominion transfer has lived up to the high expectations he was given this year in his first full season with the Yellow Jackets.

The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman has been a threat on Georgia Tech's defensive line, totaling 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Jones was a tight end at Old Dominion and now uses his athleticism off the edge to terrorize opposing offenses.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.