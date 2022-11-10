OT Samson Okunlola Talks Miami Visit With Commitment Coming Soon

While Miami's performance last Saturday was poor on the field, there was a lot more riding on the weekend than just the game itself.

The Hurricanes hosted dozens of the top recruits in the nation on gameday visits for their matchup against Florida State, including highly ranked 2023 offensive tackle Samson Okunlola.

"My visit was pretty great,” Okunlola told All Hurricanes. "It was great to be down there, great to hang out with the commits.”

This was Okunlola's second time visiting Miami. The talented offensive lineman also made his way down to Coral Gables, Fla. for an official visit this past June.

Okunlola, named by SI99 recruiting rankings as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 overall prospect in his class, also raved about Miami assistant head coach and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.

"Great coach, great person as well, really real and straightforward," Okunlola said regarding Mirabal.

In addition to the Hurricanes, the Thayer (Mass.) Academy product is also getting heavily pursued by Alabama, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon.

When making a college decision, Okunlola will be focusing on how a school will be able to develop him, among other things.

"First of all just showing you’re gonna coach and develop me and really has a plan for me in the program," Okunlola said. "And also the stability of the coaches, the head coach, [offensive coordinator] and the [offensive] line coaches, stability of them all around … What style of offense they run, is it a passing scheme, do they run the ball and how do they run the ball is major as well.”

Okunlola has not yet announced an official decision date, but he is likely going to commit to a school soon.

“I’ll probably be committing in December since I’ll most likely be an early enrollee.”

