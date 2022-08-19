Mario Cristobal Updates Injury Status of Two Hurricanes RBs

An injury bug has struck Miami's running back room, as third-year back Donald Chaney Jr. has suffered an injury, joining freshman TreVonte' Citizen on the road to recovery.

Both the timeline to return and the injury have been undisclosed for both players.

"He suffered an injury. There's no update on it," Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said of Chaney. "Hopefully, he'll be better sooner than later."

The redshirt freshman previously dealt with a major injury during the 2021 season. He missed the last 10 games as a result of a torn ACL. Chaney also missed the majority of spring practice, only participating very sparingly towards the end.

In his time at UM, Chaney has shown promise. As a true freshman, the Miami native carried the ball 68 times for 322 yards and three touchdowns. He was also productive as a receiver, catching 11 passes for 143 yards.

Citizen's injury, while unclear exactly what, appears to be significant.

"We'll continue to asses and evaluate," Cristobal told reporters on Monday regarding the severity of Citizen's injury. "And it's going to require some time."

The Lake Charles, La. native has bolstered Miami's running back room since his arrival in Coral Gables this past summer.

Citizen, who was recruited by Miami late in the 2022 cycle, chose the Hurricanes on National Signing Day over offers from Florida, Auburn, Lousiana State and others. He was touted as the fifth best running back in his recruiting class by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

Both players are expected to be contributors in Miami's offense this season, and losing either at length would undoubtedly worsen the depth of the Hurricanes' running back unit.

