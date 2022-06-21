Previewing the Miami Hurricanes Running Back Room Entering 2022

Having talented running backs at the University of Miami is not uncommon. Staying healthy and having a strong run-blocking offensive line has been in recent years, though.

If one thing is for certain, the former will ring true during Mario Cristobal's first season as Miami's head coach.

The Hurricanes had a solid group of returning backs entering the offseason, although underclassmen Cody Brown transferred to Auburn after camp. Donald Chaney Jr., Jaylan Knighton and Thad Franklin remain to make up a running back room filled with diverse talent.

The additions of TreVonte' Citizen from the class of 2022 and Henry Parrish Jr. via the transfer portal from Ole Miss, meanwhile, have bolstered the room and provided much-needed depth and talent this offseason.

Below is a breakdown of one of Miami's trickier position groups to project.

Projected Depth Chart

1A. Henry Parrish Jr.

1B. Jaylan Knighton

2. Donald Chaney Jr.

3A. Thaddius Franklin

3B. TreVonte' Citizen

The Skinny

The Canes have an offensive coordinator who likes to get the most out of all of his running backs in Josh Gattis. Last year at Michigan, Gattis had two backs combine for over 2,000 yards with over 100 carries each.

It’s hard to project anyone to jointly replicate those numbers as injuries have plagued the top two returning backs, Chaney and Knighton — more so Chaney, his story is reminiscent of the age-old tale “he’s good… when healthy.” Knighton and Chaney were both held out of spring practices.

Parrish likely projects as the No. 1 back because of his availability throughout spring, as a result.

Parrish, like Knighton, is known for his speed and agility. Don’t be mistaken though, Parrish can run through defenders and fight for the extra yards — not quite like Chaney or Franklin, but it’s in his arsenal. The blend of speed and power added to his availability among veteran backs gives him the edge as RB1.

Across his two years with the Rebels, Parrish totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns while splitting reps, averaging five yards per carry.

Between Chaney and Knighton, Knighton has been the most available during his Miami career, which is why he gets the 1B spot. Knighton has yet to eclipse 4.5+ YPC in his career, but has some of the best straight-line speed on the team.

He's also the strongest receiving back on the squad with 415 yards over the last two years, averaging 13.4 yards per catch. Knighton finished as Miami’s leading rusher last season with 561 yards at 3.7 YPC and eight touchdowns.

When healthy, a case could be made that Chaney is the most complete back on Miami’s roster — no back possesses a speed and power combination like his. But he dealt with a shoulder injury and a torn ACL while competing for a role in 2021, which is why there are doubts about his availability going forward.

Chaney finished ahead of Knighton in rushing yards and receiving yards in what was his first and most productive season in a Canes uniform, 2020, posting over 450 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns that year. In 2022, Chaney could be a rotational back early on, but that role could be elevated if he can prove he's back to full strength.

For a back that many said was unfit to play his freshman year, Franklin finished the year having the same people asking why he wasn't playing earlier.

The rising sophomore back didn’t put up video game numbers, far from it, but compared to how the other backs were gaining yards, Franklin made it look easy. Granted, he didn't face great defenses, but Franklin’s 7.5 YPC was the best among all Miami ball carriers (min. 20 carries). His lone reception went for 18 yards, too.

Even with Chaney available and Parrish and Knighton leading the group, expect Franklin to see much more time this year, especially in short-yardage and goalline situations given his 6-foot, 240-pound frame.

Citizen, a 2022 recruit from Lake Charles College Prep (La.) is one of the Canes' prized signings of the last cycle. Fans might remember the hat games Citizen played on National Signing Day as he cycled through Auburn, Florida, Miami and LSU before circling back to a fifth and hidden Hurricanes hat under the table.

Citizen already has the frame of a D-I back, standing at 5-foot-11, 218 pounds. Citizen won’t be the fastest on the field, but he makes up for it with quick cutbacks and excellent vision on his high school tape. Citizen ranked as the No. 4 back in the 2022 class and the No. 94 player in the country per the On3 Sports consensus.

