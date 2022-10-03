Tyler Van Dyke to Remain Miami Hurricanes Starting Quarterback

The Miami Hurricanes will continue to start redshirt sophomore Tyler Van Dyke for their upcoming game on Saturday against North Carolina, even after the quarterback was benched in the third quarter of Miami's 45-31 contest versus Middle Tennessee State in Week 4.

"Tyler has played great football here for a long time and you don’t turn on your quarterback because we had a bad day as a program," Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said on WQAM’s Joe Rose Show on Monday morning.

“You make sure you do things and install things and work on things that the quarterback and the supporting cast feel comfortable with and you go with that. And at the same time you recognize and acknowledge that Jake did a great job and has got a super bright future here at Miami.”

The Glastonbury, Conn. native struggled against the Blue Raiders, only completing 16 of 32 passes for 138 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, one of which was returned by MTSU for a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Jake Garcia relieved Van Dyke and played better, completing 10 of 19 passes for 169 passing yards.

Cristobal's confidence in Van Dyke, who has failed to replicate the success he had throwing the ball during the last six games of the 2021 season, has remained unwavered.

"Tyler has done a really good job of making sure he does everything possible to get better and improve. And we’ve done a better job communicating, making sure we can do things that fit our personnel at the current time.’’

Miami has an opportunity this weekend against a talented UNC squad to create momentum after a pair of heartbreaking losses. The Tar Heels enter the Week 6 matchup fresh off a 41-10 drubbing of Virginia Tech.

Van Dyke was inconsistent in his last game against North Carolina, completing only 20 of 45 passes for 264 passing yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, rushing for an additional 36 yards on nine attempts. The 2021 game was his third career start and first away from home.

