Josh Gattis: QB Jacurri Brown Is One of Miami's 'Top Playmakers'

One of the more recent themes of Miami's offense has been the involvement of true freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown, who has seen his role grow as the season has progressed.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback boasts a rare blend of size and speed at his position, and Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has made a point of utilizing this skillset within the Hurricanes' offense.

"Jacurri is probably one of our top playmakers on our team, just positive plays continue to happen with him. He's probably one of the most dynamic runners we have ... he's maybe our fastest player on offense right now," Gattis said to reporters on Monday. "You got to find as many creative ways to use someone like that that has the ability to keep the chains moving, bring positive plays."

Gattis began using Brown in short-yardage packages in Week 7 against Virginia Tech, and his role has only expanded since then. In Week 9 against Virginia, Brown rushed for a career-high 28 yards on five attempts.

The Valdosta, Ga. native attempted his first pass of the season against the Hokies, and while this throw was incomplete, Gattis has been impressed with Brown's development as a passer.

"He didn't have his best throw there on Saturday but I've seen him complete that pass 10 times throughout the week and [Brown] just kind of [got] caught up in the nervous moment," Gattis said. "We're gonna continue to develop him as a quarterback completely in practice."

Brown was considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the recruiting class of 2022, following a four-year career at Lowndes High School in which he threw for 5,504 yards, 51 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, also rushing for 4,194 yards and 54 scores.

If Brown takes the field for another snap this season, his ability to redshirt the season will be burned. That scenario is expected, provided the increasing number of snaps he has been receiving on a weekly basis and considering the nature of Miami currently being without quarterback Tyler Van Dyke due to injury.

