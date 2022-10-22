Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Duke

After commanding wins in back-to-back seasons against Duke, the Miami Hurricanes should expect a closer contest against the much-improved Blue Devils.

Duke (4-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) enters this game as losers of three of its last four contests, but all three defeats were decided by eight points or less. The Blue Devils were bested in Week 7 by North Carolina, 38-35, after quarterback Drake Maye led the Tar Heels on a game-winning touchdown drive.

Miami's season has been inconsistent, but the team has momentum after its first road and ACC win of the year over Virginia Tech last week.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke impressed in this win over the Hokies, throwing for 351 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This followed his performance in the previous week against North Carolina, in which the redshirt sophomore signal-caller threw for a career-best 496 passing yards.

UM's offense has also seen the emergence of redshirt freshman and JUCO transfer Colbie Young, whose blend of size and ball skills has ignited a Hurricanes' wide receiver room that has faced criticism this season.

The Blue Devils, in contrast to Miami (3-3, 1-1 ACC), have built their offensive identity on a strong rushing attack, led by quarterback Riley Leonard. The sophomore leads Duke with 420 rushing yards.

The running back trio of sophomore Jaquez Moore and juniors Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters also highlights Duke's rushing offense, which ranks 24th nationally in rushing yards per game.

Follow along for live updates from All Hurricanes throughout today's contest.

Live thread for Miami vs. Duke

(12:35 p.m.) Miami safety James Williams forces and recovers a fumble on Duke's second play. The Hurricanes take over at the 46-yard line.

(12:33 p.m.) The Duke Blue Devils receive the opening kick and will start their drive at their own 25-yard line.

(Noon): Running back Henry Parrish Jr., tight end Will Mallory, center Jakai Clark, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and wide receiver Jacolby George are all warming up in full uniform.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.