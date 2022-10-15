Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech

Miami has an opportunity to turn its season around on Saturday against Virginia Tech. This matchup between former Big East foes will take place at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

The Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) enter this contest as losers of their last three games. The losing streak began in their road matchup against Texas A&M and continued in home defeats to Middle Tennessee State and North Carolina.

On a positive note, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke looks as if he's turning the page on what has been a slow start to his redshirt sophomore campaign.

Van Dyke completed 42 of 57 passes last week against the Tar Heels and threw for a career-high 496 yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns and an interception.

Redshirt freshman Colbie Young also emerged on the final scoring drive of the game for the Hurricanes. The wide receiver caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown on this drive.

Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2 ACC) also enters this game on a three-game losing streak. The Hokies have lost these contests by an average of 23 points a game.

Quarterback play has been inconsistent for Virginia Tech. Starter and Marshall transfer Grant Wells has shown promising flashes but has failed to put it all together.

The redshirt junior has thrown for 1,260 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has also ran for 113 yards and an additional two touchdowns on the ground.

Follow along for live updates from All Hurricanes throughout today's contest.

Live thread for Miami vs. Virginia Tech

11:59 a.m.: Running back Henry Parrish Jr. will be out with injury, as well as linebacker Waynmon Steed. RB Lucious Stanley is taking second team reps in warm ups. Offensive linemen Zion Nelson and Justice Oluwaseun have not taken the field. Center Jakai Clark is back in action.

11:45 a.m.: Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson and wide receiver Michael Redding III are not in unform for Miami's pregame warm-ups. This was first reported by Manny Navarro of The Athletic.

