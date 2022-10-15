Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Info, Odds, Where to Watch, and More

The Miami Hurricanes are back in action on Saturday, trying to secure their first conference win of the season. They'll have to do that on the road, where they also have yet to win in 2022. Canes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke looks to be over his early season hiccups so this might be the game where Miami finally tears the lid off.

As for Virginia Tech, the Hokies are close to the bottom of the conference totem pole. They've given up 40-plus points in bth of their last two games and that's a good sign for this typically lackluster offense. If the Canes win here, it'll be a big step towards getting back on track.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Miami Hurricanes (2-3) vs Virginia Tech (2-4)

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

When: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Miami (560 AM), West Palm Beach (106.3 FM), Fort Myers (97.3 FM), Kissimmee (1080 AM), Jacksonville (92.5 FM), St. Petersburg (1040 AM), and Pensacola area (1490 AM).

Weather: 67 degrees, 0% chance of precipitation at kickoff per Weather.com.

Odds: Miami is a 7.5-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History: Miami leads the series 24-15 and has won the last two meetings.

Important Stories

- Staff Picks and Predictions

- Donno's Top Week 7 Storyline

- How Van Dyke Can Improve

- Previewing the Va Tech Hokies

- Key Matchups in Week 7

- Miami's Red Zone Woes

- Can Miami Turn it Around Here?

The Rundown

For Miami, this may not be a do or die game but it still holds quite a bit of weight. They may not have a realistic shot at the ACC title game, but the Canes still should deliver seven or eight wins this year. If they're going to do that, the Hurricanes essentially have to win here. Be on the lookout for a determined Miami squad, but not a desperate one.

The Hokies defense has been mediocre at best, but so has the Hurricanes offense most of the time. Miami made some big strides in that department against North Carolina. Now, they just have to turn that offense into points and wins. Scoring in the red zone will be a focus for the Canes today, and they'll need to get seven out of those trips rather than three.

Knowing Virginia Tech, Miami will need to stay on their toes when on special teams and keep a lid on their turnovers. Miami needs to avoid mental mistakes at all costs in Blacksburg on Saturday afternoon. If they can control the ball and do the little things right, the Canes should get their first conference win here.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.