Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Southern Miss

After a Week 1 domination of Bethune-Cookman, the Miami Hurricanes face their first FBS program of the season in Southern Miss. This is the first-ever meeting between the two squads.

The Hurricanes racked up 605 yards and lit the scoreboard up for 70 points against the Wildcats last Saturday. Now, they'll try to recreate that dominant performance and improve their record to 2-0 before a highly anticipated clash with Texas A&M in Week 3.

The Golden Eagles are looking to rebound from their season-opening loss to Liberty in which they were defeated in quadruple overtime. Southern Miss features a strong running game starring ball carrier Frank Gore Jr., who racked up 178 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in their season opener.

With a win, Miami would start its season off with consecutive wins for the first time since the 2020 season, when the Hurricanes stormed out to three straight victories before a Week 4 loss to Clemson.

Follow along for live updates from All Hurricanes throughout today's contest.

Live thread for Miami vs. Southern Miss

1:01 P.M: Southern Miss QB Zach Wilke connects with WR Demarcus Jones to set the Golden Eagles up at Miami's 32-yard line.

12:57 P.M: Southern Miss DB Malik Shorts picks off Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke and the Golden Eagles take over at their own 32-yard line.

12:41 P.M: Southern Miss WR Jason Brownlee hauls in a touchdown over Canes DB Malik Curtis. Southern Miss takes the lead. 2Q 14:30-Southern Miss 7, Miami 3

12:36 P.M: End of 1Q- Miami 3, Southern Miss 0

12:26 P.M: Andres Borregales connects on a 30-yard field goal to give Miami a 3-0 lead with 1:39 left in the first quarter.

12:24 P.M: An even balance of run and pass has the 'Canes inside the redone for the first time today. It's 2nd and 7 from the 10 yard line.

12:15 P.M: Both teams see their first drive end in a punt. The Hurricanes take over at their own 20-yard line after the touchback with 7:53 left in the 1Q.

12:00 P.M: Miami will receive the ball first after Southern Miss wins the coin toss and defers to receive the ball at the beginning of the second half.

11:30 A.M: Miami starting defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor is not in pads or warming up to play. The West Virginia transfer performed well in his debut with the Hurricanes, totaling four tackles, one sack and a pass deflection.

In place of Mesidor, sophomores Chantz Williams and Elijah Roberts, as well as UCLA transfer Mitchell Agude are all contenders to start opposite veteran defensive lineman Jahfari Harvey.

