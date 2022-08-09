WATCH: Highlights From Miami Hurricanes Fall Camp Day Four

Photo credit: Collier Logan, AllHurricanes.com

The Miami Hurricanes had their fourth practice of fall camp on Tuesday, and numerous players made some spectacular plays.

Check out the highlights from practice in the video above.

At quarterback, returning starter Tyler Van Dyke, redshirt freshman Jake Garcia and true freshman Jacurri Brown built off a solid practice on Monday and delivered. The signal callers worked on their chemistry with the running backs and tight ends early, before practicing with the wide receivers towards the end of the media-viewing portion of camp.

The running backs worked on agility drills, with a finish that had them sprinting upfield. They also worked on their pass protection. Sophomore Thaddius Franklin Jr. excelled in this drill, using his 240-pound build to his advantage.

Both the quarterbacks and the running backs also ran through ball security drills during the beginning of practice.

Miami's wide receivers and tight ends continued to compete. Both groups have a lot of depth, with many highly-touted players fighting for only a few rotational spots.

In the trenches, both the offensive and defensive lines went after each other. The physicality, even without full pads, was evident. The tight ends also worked with the offensive linemen in some of these drills.

Making up the second level of the defense, Miami's linebackers, led by linebackers coach Charlie Strong, had another productive practice.

On the near-left side of the Greentree Practice Fields, UM's defensive backs worked on their agility and reaction times, among other things.

