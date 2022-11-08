Hurricanes Defend Josh Gattis' Game Plans, Aim to Improve Execution

Despite returning a multitude of starters, Miami's offense has struggled to replicate the success it had last season.

Against FBS opponents this season, the unit has scored just 19 points per game, which would be the team's lowest per-game average since 2006.

The offense has been especially ineffective as of late. The Hurricanes have failed to score a touchdown since the third quarter of their Week 9 matchup against Duke. The team has scored an average of 8.5 points over its past two contests.

Despite this, two of Miami's leaders have full confidence in the system that offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has been running.

"I think that coach Gattis has an amazing game plan every single week," third-year receiver Xavier Restrepo said to reporters on Tuesday. "We just gotta do better as players just executing our small details.

"Sometimes it just comes down to one guy just not doing the right technique ... One small technique could throw off the whole entire play and you need all 11 guys on offense to execute at a high level."

Tight end Will Mallory shared similar remarks regarding Gattis' offense.

"I love the offense. What coach Gattis does is great," Mallory said. "It's different than what we've done before ... what the coaches do, they do a great job of it making it easy for us to understand. I don't think it's anything difficult at all."

Miami's offense has regressed in most metrics dating back to the 2021 season, including in points per game. The Hurricanes averaged 30.9 points per contest against FBS opponents last season under the leadership of offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who is now the head coach at SMU.

UM's next opponent, Georgia Tech, ranks 96th nationally in yards allowed per game, so the Hurricanes should have an opportunity to find their offensive rhythm.

