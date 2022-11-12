Miami vs. Georgia Tech: Picks and Predictions

In case you forgot following the devastating news of quarterback Jaden Rashada's decommitment from Miami, the Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC) have a game on Saturday and are set to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3) at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Georgia Tech is considered a 1.5-point favorite over Miami, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

You can find All Hurricanes' picks and predictions for the matchup below.

Liam Willerup (7-2): Miami 17, Georgia Tech 13

While both teams need a win here if they want any shot at a bowl game, I think Miami will be coming out with more to prove. After a devastating loss to the Seminoles, the Canes needs a win here in Atlanta.

Both teams are evenly matched in this situation, despite Miami having a clear talent advantage. Both teams have shown offensive woes this season, and that leads me to believe this game won’t be tons of offensive firepower. I expect a close game but I’ll give the edge to the Hurricanes to win their fifth game of the season.

Zach Goodall (6-3): Miami 20, Georgia Tech 14

The Canes haven't given me any reason to pick them to win on Saturday or moving forward, but the Yellow Jackets have similarly given me a lot of reasons to pick against Georgia Tech.

Owning the ACC"s worst rushing defense, the Yellow Jackets will be susceptible on the ground and I believe the combination of running back Henry Parrish Jr. and quarterback Jacurri Brown in Miami's backfield will be enough to overpower GT en route to a much-needed Hurricanes victory.

Luke Chaney (6-3): Miami 16, Georgia Tech 13

There are multiple similarities between Miami and Georgia Tech. Both teams enter this game with a record of 4-5 and have not announced their starting quarterback for the matchup. If true freshman Jacurri Brown gets the start for the Hurricanes, I would like their chances. Miami's rushing offense has shown signs of life the past couple weeks, and Brown has been a reason for this improvement, rushing for a total of 92 yards over the past two contests.

Georgia Tech's rushing defense, which ranks last in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game, might be poor enough for the Hurricanes to find some sort of offensive rhythm and edge out a victory.

Collier Logan (6-3): Georgia Tech 20, Miami 17

Georgia Tech ran all over Virginia Tech last week and Miami is still deflated from getting stomped by the Seminoles. The Hurricanes haven't been able to score much at all this season, and I don't see that changing with a less experienced quarterback taking over. Florida State made Miami's defense look like an FCS unit and that doesn't bode well. I think Georgia Tech wins this game and if Miami scores more than two touchdowns, I'll be impressed.

Rowdy Baribeau (6-3): Georgia Tech 20, Miami 12

Kind of an awkward score here, but the season has been nothing short of awkward for both teams. There's no controversy, but there are questions about who will start for both teams as both starters are injured. GT quarterback Jeff Sims is battling an injury and it's unclear whether he gets the start. Freshman quarterback Zach Pyron would get the start if Sims isn't healthy for Saturday afternoon.

Miami has looked extremely bad the last few weeks and there are no real signs that show that a turnaround is on the horizon for the Canes. I think Jacurri Brown is best suited to get the start, but I wouldn't be opposed to seeing Miami run a two-quarterback system, as long as both are at least mildly efficient. I think the Canes get the edge on Georgia Tech, but it will be mostly because of the Canes' defense.

Miami will likely sputter offensively. The only chance they stand is if the front seven generates plays behind the line of scrimmage and if the entirety of the defense can generate timely turnovers, ultimately leading to the defense getting off the field. if the defense is on the field for over 35 minutes, the Canes are going to be in trouble.

Alex Donno (5-4): Miami 16, Georgia Tech 14

My expectation here is that Tyler Van Dyke will not play and therefore points, as usual, will be difficult to come by. Georgia Tech also has a quarterback question mark, so we'll have to wait and see if Jeff Sims is able to give it a go. No matter what, I expect Miami's defense to bounce back, as they've been good recently against lesser competition. Expect Leonard Taylor to look more like he did against Virginia than he did against FSU. I'd like to see Jacurri Brown get the majority of the quarterback reps and help spark Miami's rushing attack. The defense will carry The U to a narrow conference victory and help Miami cover the spread (+1.5) for the first time this season.

Anna Sapio (5-4): Miami 24, Georgia Tech 10

This matchup in Bobby Dodd Stadium contains two teams that have lacked consistency on the field this season. Miami is taking this road trip to Atlanta after a rough loss to rivals Florida State, while Georgia Tech is coming off of a big win against Virginia Tech.

However, I believe that if the Hurricanes can go into this matchup with a fresh mindset, their strengths will overpower the Yellow Jackets' weaknesses. Miami's notable pass-rushing defensive line has the ability to outplay Georgia Tech's lackluster passing offense, if Miami's secondary can be reliable. The Yellow Jackets' offense lacks a dynamic that could get Miami's solid defense in trouble.

This game ultimately will depend on the Hurricanes' mentality after a major loss.

Brian Smith (4-5): Georgia Tech 24 Miami 17

There's no real reason to have faith in what happens with Miami for the rest of this season. 45-3 took any faith and threw it out the window.

Miami will have a few key moments where it can make a move in this game, but it will not block well enough, tackle well enough, and just flat out not execute well enough to make enough key plays to preserve a win.

Most notably, the offense will struggle to sustain drives because of issues along the offensive line, and the Canes will not do well on first and second downs, leading to difficult third down conversion situations.

That's going to lead to the defense being left on the field too often and in bad field position to boot. The Yellow Jackets will win an ugly game against the Hurricanes.

John Garcia, Jr. (5-1): Miami 24, Georgia Tech 17

Let's not waste much time on this one, though it's fairly important from an optics perspective for Miami to avoid a 'rock bottom' scenario against a program in the Coastal working under an interim coach.

Regardless of quarterback, expect a short leash on Saturday relative to what we have seen — along with some risk-taking from the play callers. The defense should bounce back against a less-talented offensive unit, where its aggression shouldn't be as costly like it was against LSU. Throw in some more youth as Mario Cristobal tries to motivate this roster and Miami will find a way.

