Miami Loses QB Commitment Jaden Rashada to Florida

The Miami Hurricanes took a brutal hit to their 2023 recruiting class first thing on Friday morning when Pittsburg (Calif.) High quarterback Jaden Rashada announced his decommitment from the program. Rashada has flipped his pledge to the Florida Gators, a team he was widely projected to join during the summer before the Canes snatched his commitment at the eleventh hour.

To conclude a dramatic recruitment process, Rashada picked the Hurricanes originally on June 26 after receiving his final official visit. At the time, his pledge was considered a major win over in-state rival Florida, but now that reality has flipped in the Gators’ favor.

Miami maintains a quarterback commitment in the class of 2023, from Milton (Fla.) High’s Emory Williams. Williams, like Rashada, was an Elite 11 Finalist this past summer and finished as Sports Illustrated’s No. 3 passer in the event by the outlet’s composite grading system.

3. Emory Williams (Miami) Composite: 5.7 Day 1 - 13; Day 2 - 3; Day 3 - 1 Another surprise in our top 10 who recently emerged on the recruiting landscape by committing to Miami, Williams made all of the throws he needed to—as well as the occasional difficult toss—in the pro day and accuracy gauntlet settings to skyrocket into the top three by the end of Day 3. As he became more comfortable around more established arms, Williams’s mechanics improved drastically, allowing him to go on several ball-placement hot streaks across Days 2 and 3, including finishing above his 19 peers Thursday.

Still, it’s now fair to wonder if Rashada’s decommitment will cause a ripple effect across Miami’s 2023 recruiting class. Rashada served as a recruiter in his own right for The U over the summer and the Canes haven’t shown much on the field this season, mustering together a 4-5 record and going 2-3 in conference play, which could be cause for concern for prospects as the early signing period approaches.

The Hurricanes currently possess 19 commitments in the class of 2023.

