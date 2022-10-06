Cedric Gray Leads UNC Defenders to Know vs. Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have plenty to worry about with Drake Maye and the North Carolina Tar Heels passing attack. It appears to be a much easier task for the Miami offense as North Carolina’s defense allows 33.6 points per game, coming in at No. 112 in the nation.

Individually, however, there are several talented UNC defenders to note. How well Miami dictates to those players, all the while limiting tackles for loss and turnovers, will be critical for the Miami offense’s success.

Below are key players that Miami's offense must be ready for to keep up with Maye and the UNC offense.

North Carolina's defense starts with Cedric Gray Luke Johnson / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cedric Gray, Linebacker

Without a doubt, Gray represents the most versatile defender the Tar Heels possess. He has 30 solo and 25 assisted tackles for 55 overall in 2022. That leads UNC. Gray has gone over 10 tackles in a game three times this season. He’s also the team leader in interceptions with two.

Wherever the 6-foot-2 and 230-pound linebacker lines up, he’s a threat to make a game-changing play for the Tar Heels. The junior will be active near the line of scrimmage and occasionally blitz. Most importantly, however, he’s a consistent tackler that does not allow opposing players to get by him; they end up on the ground.

Without Gray, North Carolina’s No. 112-ranked rushing defense might actually be in the bottom five of the nation. He’s the one true standout run defender it possesses.

Power Echols, Linebacker

Only a sophomore, Echols is establishing himself as a playmaker. He’s sitting with 34 solo and 10 assisted tackles for a total of 44, second only to Gray for UNC. He’s also taken down ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage three times this season, as well as two sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Echols is a really good athlete and that’s a major component of why he is producing for the Tar Heels. Look for him to make a beeline for Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke during passing downs. How successful Miami is at keeping Echols from being a successful blitzer, especially during third downs, will go a long way in determining the outcome of the UNC at UM game.

Noah Taylor, Defensive End

While UNC comes in at just the No. 76 team in the nation in sacks with nine, this young man is the one to watch first and foremost. Not only does he lead the Tar Heels with 2.5 sacks, but he’s also responsible for two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, and 4.5 tackles for loss.

A 6-foot-5 and 240-pound senior, Taylor will be a challenge for the Miami offensive tackles. He’s the prototypical Power 5 long and lean pass rusher that can change a game with one strip-sack-scoop-and-score.

With UNC possessing other really big defensive linemen such as true freshman Travis Shaw at 6-foot-6 and a “listed” 355 pounds (he might be bigger), Taylor is likely to be one-on-one quite often. It’s hard not to double-team interior defensive linemen at Shaw’s size.

UNC also has other big defensive linemen that Miami might decide to double team due to their girth with junior Myles Murphy at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, junior Kevin Hester at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, and Jahvaree Ritzie at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds.

All of those talented defensive linemen lead to vital situations with a Miami offensive tackle being on the proverbial island to block against Taylor.

DeAndre Boykins, Nickel

This is the player that’s going to be in the middle of the action against Miami. He will be attempting to shadow the Miami slot receivers, and be responsible for helping to slow down Miami’s power-rushing attack by coming off the edge (blitzing, perhaps).

Boykins has 21 total tackles on the season, plus three tackles for loss. That’s just part of the story as statistics will not summarize his value. How he lines up, moves around, and attempts to confuse Van Dyke and the Miami offense will probably cause the Miami offense to audible a few times.

Will the Canes make the right choices? How a nickel defender operates, pre-snap, is part of the cat-and-mouse game of college football. Miami needs to account for Boykins’ whereabouts on every play.

