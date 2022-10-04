How Do the Miami Hurricanes Slow Down the North Carolina Tar Heels Drake Maye?

Not many programs in the country are able to have such a smooth transition at the quarterback position after losing an NFL-level quarterback. However, the North Carolina Tar Heels aren't having that problem. Instead, they may have themselves a better quarterback, one that appears to be a future NFL star. His name is Drake Maye.

What Makes Drake Maye Great?

Coming in at 6'4" 220 lbs, Maye has that prototypical size that NFL teams look for in a quarterback. Maye possesses great arm talent and precision on his passes. Throughout the sample of games he has under his belt this season, Maye has shown the ability to really pinpoint his deep passes and punish defenses.

Against Notre Dame, Maye completed passes of 28, 43, 80, 64, and 23. That means Miami needs to improve upon its passing defense including but not limited to: communication, technique, and even the game plan, i.e. know the personnel lining up across from Miami defensive backs. Oh yes, Miami needs to know exactly which wide receiver for the Tar Heels is on the field for a given play.

Maye has made the most of his overall receiving corps this season. Through five games, UNC has eight receivers with at least 120 receiving yards. Maye's top receiving threat, Josh Downs, has 230 yards and four touchdowns in just three total games played this season. After finishing as one of the top ACC receivers last season, Downs will look to have a repeat performance against the Canes this weekend after totaling 11 receptions for 96 yards and a score last season.

Another player to watch out for would be emerging talent Antoine Green. He had three receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame. Green is one of college football's most explosive wide receivers.

Additionally, Maye actually is at his best on 4th down, where this season he is six for six for 99 yards and four touchdowns. Miami hasn't been a great 4th down defense historically, whether that be last season against FSU with their 4th and 14 conversion or 2019 against UNC where Sam Howell converted a 4th and 17 (both plays led to Miami loses). If Miami is going to win this game on Saturday, they will need to bring out all of the tricks up their sleeves to keep Maye from converting third and fourth down passing attempts.

Knowing the Opponent's Capabilities, Then Slowing it Down

Maye passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns, and no interceptions, against the Irish. That's despite the fact that Notre Dame was able to slow down the Tar Heels because they were able to force Maye into long yardage situations after shutting the running game down.

UNC ran for just 66 yards and 2.4 yards per carry in that game. Imagine what Maye can do if the Tar Heels run the football effectively against the Canes. Here are Maye's overall numbers.

Through five games of the 2022 season, he is tied with Mississippi State's Will Rogers for No. 1 in the nation for touchdown passes with 19. Maye is also No. 7 in yards passing per game with 318.8.

Perhaps most concerning would be that Maye is No. 8 in the nation with 9.7 yards per attempt. That's just another reason that Miami's front seven must slow down the UNC rushing attack. At least in second down and third down and long, Maye has a more difficult task. As for the receivers, there's something that can be done by Miami as well.

James Williams and the Miami secondary need to keep everthing in front of them to slow down the UNC passing attack. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Zoning in on eliminating one player from the passing attack by way of double teaming Downs and/or Green, depending on the situation, might be something the Canes try. Look for the defense to mix up blitzes and traditional four-man pressures to keep Maye off balance.

With that being said, Miami will need to throw in some two high safety looks, including using James Williams in the box to be agile and deflect passes.

What To Truly Expect From The Miami vs Maye Matchup

The fact of the matter remains that Maye will end up being the most talented passer that Miami faces all season long. As much as Miami is looking to overcome their secondary woes against MTSU, it's going to be hard to bounce back going up against this UNC offense.

The Hurricanes secondary will be tested to the best of their abilities on Saturday evening, but it is likely that Maye manages to still put up big numbers through the air. Miami needs to tackle well, not allow deep balls to go over the top of the secondary, and move Maye off his spot in the pocket. From there, Miami has a shot to slow down Maye and the UNC passing attack, something no other team has done this season.

