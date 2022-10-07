Miami vs. North Carolina: Picks and Predictions for Week 6

Miami football (2-2) is back in action this week, aiming to make Hurricanes fans forget about The U's shocking loss to Middle Tennessee State in Week 4.

That won't be easy considering the opponent, although Miami is certainly fortunate to have had a bye week to prepare for the North Carolina Tar Heels' (4-1) red-hot offense entering this contest.

The Canes are, perhaps surprisingly, considered a 3.5-point favorite over the Tar Heels according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under has been set at 66 points.

You can find the All Hurricanes' staff picks and predictions below.

Alex Donno (3-1): Miami 37, North Carolina 33

This is a game Miami can absolutely win as long as their offensive line returns to the identity they built during the first three games of the season. Having top running backs Henry Parrish and Jaylan Knighton both healthy for this contest is a huge boost. Notre Dame rushed for 287 yards against the Tar Heels and the Canes will try to attack them with a similar philosophy. I expect Tyler Van Dyke to respond positively to being benched and I think the entire team will have some spark after enjoying extra rest. Mario Cristobal was 5-0 at Oregon coming off a bye. Miami's pass rush will need to be relentless against UNC quarterback Drake Maye. This could be a high-scoring affair!

Liam Willerup (3-1): North Carolina 38, Miami 31

It pains me to not say that Miami will come back and reassert itself as a contender in the ACC. However, this UNC offense should be a major issue for this secondary. After seeing the destruction that MTSU put on this defense, I’m expecting UNC to outdo any adjustment Miami has made during the bye period. I do believe that Tyler Van Dyke will have a much better performance, but I don’t know if this Miami defense will be able to contain an elite UNC offense. Especially if Miami gets out to yet another slow start at home, UNC might be walking into the half with the game fully in its hands.

Zach Goodall (3-1): North Carolina 31, Miami 28

I don't have this matchup reaching or surpassing the over/under, but I do think we'll see an exciting back-and-forth between North Carolina and Miami's offenses (thanks, in large part, to both program's porous defenses) from start to finish.

Ultimately, the result will come down to which team possesses the sharper quarterback, and entering the contest, I think that signal-caller is undisputably Drake Maye this season. The U will hold a lead entering UNC's final series, where Maye will drive down the field and connect with either his top weapon, receiver Josh Downs, or one of his tight ends (Bryson Nesbit and Kamari Morales, who have combined for six scores this year) for the game-winning touchdown.

Luke Chaney (2-2): North Carolina 34, Miami 28

After a rough end to nonconference play, the Hurricanes have an opportunity to turn around their season in their ACC opener against a talented North Carolina team, led by quarterback Drake Maye, who has thrown for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Tyler Van Dyke and a struggling Miami offense will have to match the Tar Heels' passing attack. I think the Hurricanes keep it close, partly due to UNC's issues on defense, but Maye and the Tar Heels will prove to be too explosive as Miami will drop its first conference game of the year and fall to below .500 in the win-loss column.

Collier Logan (2-2): North Carolina 38, Miami 30

This will be the first game I'm picking against the Hurricanes this season and it's not a decision that came easily. Miami seems like they've had their wake-up call and head coach Mario Cristobal has doubled down on his decisions by keeping Tyler Van Dyke as his starting quarterback. I think we'll see a much-improved Canes team this week, especially on offense, but will it be enough to overpower North Carolina's high-octane passing attack? Probably not, even in the raucous home-field environment that is Hard Rock Stadium. Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye and company will be too much for Miami in this one.

Rowdy Baribeau (2-2): North Carolina 38, Miami 30

Miami has recently developed a bad track record following bye weeks. Seeing the slow start Miami has had to the season, it's clear that Mario Cristobal is going to need some more time to turn Miami into a true national contender. Many of the same issues that plagued Miami on the field last year and the year before are showing this year and having a bad game following a bye week could be another bad habit Cristobal has to break.

However, I think Miami's offense gets going and we see a few differences in the offense that prove to be successful, but it won't be at the rate UNC is able to capitalize on points.

Anna Sapio (2-2): North Carolina 35, Miami 27

Miami is going to be looking to make a statement on defense after letting up 45 points to Middle Tennessee only two weeks ago. However, the Canes' aggression may lead to game-losing mistakes, like letting up big-time plays downfield. Although, I do think Miami will keep it close, likely within one possession throughout the duration of the game.

Brian Smith (2-2): Miami 35, North Carolina 33

Miami will come out with one mission: To be more physical than North Carolina. That will set the tone as the Canes will rush for 250-plus yards. It will also keep the football away from Drake Maye and the UNC playmakers. That will be crucial because they are potent. Miami’s defense will struggle to contain the passing game, but will be better than North Carolina’s defense.

John Garcia (1-0): North Carolina 34, Miami 24

Not available for Weeks 2 through 4

Until Miami proves otherwise, we won’t assume a pass rush and sound secondary will arrive over a few extra days of practice. The Drake Maye and Josh Downs combination feels like a problem even an improved offense cannot win a shootout against.

