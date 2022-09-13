How Did Hurricanes in the NFL Perform Week 1?

While the Hurricanes secured a victory on the field Saturday against Southern Miss, numerous Miami alumni were active all weekend in the NFL. Let's take a look at some performances from former Canes in Week 1.

DE Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

Now in Year 15 within the NFL, Campbell produced two solo tackles and one sack versus the New York Jets. Campbell helped the defense hold New York from scoring a touchdown until 1:42 remaining in the game. The Ravens came out on top 24-9.

WR Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Fan-favorite Berrios signed a two-year contract extension with the New York Jets this offseason and brought in five of his six targets for 37 yards against the Ravens.

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

Being selected at No. 18 in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Phillips is starting at outside linebacker for the Dolphins. He had one tackle during Miami’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots.

DE Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

Playing alongside one of the best lines in the NFL, the second-year man Rousseau tailed four tackles, one sack and a pass deflection in the Bills' win over the Rams.

RB DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

Dallas served as Seattle's primary kickoff returner on Monday night's win over the Broncos. Dallas received three kicks and totaled 77 return yards. He also recorded one tackle on special teams.

RB Travis Homer, Seattle Seahawks

Homer saw just one carry for two yards and recorded one tackle on special teams in Seattle's 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

P Pat O'Donnell, Green Bay Packers

A longtime Bears punter, O'Donnell started his first game with the Packers hitting three of his four punts within the 20. O'Donnell averaged nearly 45 yards a punt in Green Bay's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

S Deon Bush, Kansas City Chiefs

Bush recorded two solo tackles during the Chiefs’ 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The fourth-round selection of the Chicago Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft is now with his second team. He played with the Bears from 2016-2021.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Chicago Bears

Coming off the bench for the Bears, Muhammad had one solo tackle during the 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jenkins recorded two total tackles and a pass deflection for the Jaguars as they fell to the Washington Commanders, 28-22.

S Jaquan Johnson, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's 2019 sixth-round draft selection, Johnson totaled one tackle in the Bills' win over the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams.

TE Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans

A 2021 draft selection by Houston, Jordan began his second NFL season with one catch on two targets in a tie against divisional opponent Indianapolis Colts.

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

A former first-round pick, Njoku brought in his lone target for seven yards as the Browns beat the Panthers on the road.

WR KJ Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson commanded a majority of the targets for the offense, leaving Osborn with a mere three receptions for 14 yards in Sunday's win over the Packers.

LB Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Perryman recorded three total tackles for the Raiders as they fell short to divisional opponent Los Angeles Chargers 19-24.

LB Quincy Roche, New York Giants

After being drafted in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, Roche finds himself on the New York Giants. In a win against the Tennessee Titans, Roche totaled one tackle on the day.

