Former Hurricanes DE Greg Rousseau Shines in Week 1 for Bills

The NFL kicked off its 2022 season on Thursday night with a clash between the Buffalo Bills and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The game was tightly-contested early with the teams tied 10-10 at halftime, but Buffalo pulled away in the second half to take home the 31-10 victory.

The Bills' defense was dominant in the season premiere, holding the defending champs to just one end zone trip. The Rams were only able to produce 243 yards against Buffalo's stifling defense, with only a meager 53 rushing yards. Former Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Greg Rousseau played a big part in that performance and looks like a key component of a championship-level unit.

Rousseau's performance against the Rams included four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, two QB Hits, and a pass deflected. The only way he could've made a bigger impact is if he had lined up on offense as well. The former Cane wasn't the only one putting in work up front though, as the Bills finished with seven sacks on the night.

Leading the way was Von Miller with two quarterback takedowns in the rematch with his former team. Miller, an All-Pro and Super Bowl champ himself, has taken the young Rousseau under his wing and likes what he sees.

With Miller and Rousseau, as well as Jordan Phillips, wreaking havoc in opposing backfields, the Bills stand a very good chance at winning the AFC East and embarking upon another deep playoff run.

Following such an impressive performance for Rousseau against the reigning champs, it will be exciting to see exactly the kind of season the ex-Cane has in his second NFL campaign. If he and the Bills keep this up for the rest of the season, he may end up as a Pro Bowl selection, or better yet, a Super Bowl Champion.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.