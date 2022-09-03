Miami Hurricanes Storm Past Bethune-Cookman, 70-13

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After an offseason highlighted by coaching changes, recruiting wins and transfer portal additions, the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) were in need of a lopsided win against a less-talented opponent to start the 2022 season off in style.

The Hurricanes achieved that, defeating Bethune-Cookman (0-1), 70-13, on a sunny afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis's offense was powered by running backs Henry Parrish Jr. and Thaddius Franklin Jr.

The Ole Miss transfer had 14 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns, with an additional 25 yards and another touchdown in the receiving game. With three rushing touchdowns, Parrish matched his 2021 season total in the 2022 debut. Franklin muscled through would-be tacklers on his way to 78 rushing yards on nine attempts, finding the endzone once, as well.

Franklin, another south Florida native, was the first Hurricane to find paydirt, scoring a four-yard touchdown to give Miami a 7-3 lead. UM grew this lead, scoring 21-straight points before the Wildcats answered with a 34-yard passing touchdown from Jalon Jones to running-back B, bringing Miami's lead to 18 with 6:34 remaining in the second half.

A receiving touchdown from sophomore wideout Xavier Restrepo and another end-zone run from Parrish catapulted the Hurricanes' lead to 32 heading into half-time.

Miami took a conservative approach to the second half, focusing on running out the clock and giving backups and younger players playing time.

Returning starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke led the Hurricanes' passing attack, throwing for 193 yards and two touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore was efficient, as well, completing 13 of his 16 passes.

Van Dyke's favorite receiver was Restrepo, who led Miami's weaponry with four receptions and 90 yards. The pairing also connected on a 16-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Miami's defense was also able to find the endzone, as veteran linebacker Gilbert Frierson intercepted a deflected pass and crossed the pylons for his first career touchdown. West Virginia transfer Akheem Mesidor received credit for the deflected pass.

Mesidor was a stat sheet stuffer in his first game with the Hurricanes, leading Miami's defense with four tackles and a sack. He started on UM's competitive defensive line along with fellow defensive end Jahfari Harvey and sophomore defensive tackles Leonard Taylor and Darrell Jackson Jr.

Third-year receiver Key'Shawn Smith made an impact on special teams, returning three kick-offs for an average of 61 yards each.

Bethune-Cookman was led by quarterback Jalon Jones, who threw for a game-high 243 yards. The Jackson State transfer tossed one touchdown on a 34-yard wheel route to running back Que'Shawn Byrd.

Byrd and quarterback Tyrone Franklin Jr. led the Wildcats in rushing with 30 yards each, respectively.

Sophomore Amari Jones led Bethune-Cookman's defense with six tackles. Safety Devuntray Hampton recorded the Wildcats' one pass deflection.

With the win, head coach Mario Cristobal earned his first victory as head coach of the Hurricanes.

He'll go for win No. 2 next Saturday, as Southern Mississippi travels down south to take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 12 p.m.

