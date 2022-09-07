Previewing Miami's Tyler Van Dyke and the Early Heisman Race Entering Week 2

For the second weekend of college football, there are many different players that could make a move in the 2022 Heisman Trophy race. From that list, the Miami Hurricanes and their talented quarterback are definitely noteworthy.

That’s where we begin with this week’s preview, followed by the reigning Heisman winner and an up-and-comer in the Heisman race.

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami Hurricanes

Week 1: 13 of 16, 81.3%, for 193 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Against Miami’s second opponent, Southern Miss, it should be another win. The Golden Eagles are not on the same talent plane as the Hurricanes, and the quarterback situation opposite Van Dyke is a mess.

Southern Miss is a team that completed just six of 14 passes, using two quarterbacks and believe it or not, two running backs as well, to attempt those 14 passes. Van Dyke shouldn't need to throw 30 or more times for the Hurricanes to win, and could even have a short time on the field that ends before the end of the third quarter.

Miami's Tyler Van Dyke has a chance to improve his Heisman odds with a good performance against Southern Miss. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

What Van Dyke does need after a good opening game performance, a few “wow” plays against the Golden Eagles that can begin to circulate on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and traditional sports media outlets like Sports Illustrated’s College Football HQ. It's all about optics.

Can Van Dyke put up, say, 400 yards passing against a Southern Miss defense that allowed 203 yards and three touchdown passes to a combined three separate quarterbacks for Liberty? Absolutely.

Look for Van Dyke to throw for over 200 yards and at least a couple of touchdowns, as the Hurricanes will probably cruise to a victory inside of Hard Rock Stadium.

His true test comes next week when Miami travels to play at Texas A&M, with All Hurricanes having an in-depth game preview and Van Dyke Heisman article coming soon.

As for Van Dyke’s biggest competitor for the Heisman, he plays in perhaps the most intriguing game of college football’s Week 2 schedule.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Week 1: 18 of 28, 64.3%, 195 yards, and five touchdowns.

Against Utah State, Young unexpectedly ran the football well, too. He took off five times for 100 yards and a touchdown. Considering Young’s entire 2021 rushing stat line was 81 carries for zero yards, his rushing statistics against Utah State might be the most surprising of any quarterback, or player, from the first weekend of college football. Now the real fun begins for Young and the Crimson Tide, with a twist.

Alabama and Young are headed to the Forty Acres to play against Texas. It’s the same school that lured former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian away from Nick Saban, and Sarkisian also helped to recruit Young to Alabama.

Oh, the irony.

Looking at the game itself, there’s reason to believe Alabama takes Texas to the woodshed. The Texas passing defense was dreadful last season, giving up 224 yards per game, ranking it No. 62 in the nation. The Longhorns intercepted just seven passes in 2021, too. Against Young and the weapons that Alabama possesses, that’s an issue.

Texas did hold Louisiana-Monroe to 167 yards passing and intercepted a pass during their first victory. Can they slow down Young, however? Doubtful.

While Texas has likely improved on defense, Young should surpass 300 yards in the air. The one player Young and Alabama definitely need to watch out for from the Texas defensive backs would be fifth-year senior cornerback D’Shawn Jamison. He already has a pick-six this year and he’s a possible candidate to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Overall, there’s reason to believe that Young could make a move to be out in front of the early Heisman contenders with a big game on national television against Texas. The next player is heading into his second game in a row of playing a quality opponent at home to help his own Heisman campaign gain additional steam.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Week 1: 17 of 24, 70.8%, and 168 yards passing, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Richardson was clutch in Florida’s 29-26 upset win over a then-top 10 Utah team. That skyrocketed his Heisman campaign. Now Florida and Richardson are playing Kentucky at home for their second game.

Richardson has a chance to once again show the nation what he and the Gators are capable of accomplishing this season. How he performs in this game could help solidify whether he is, or is not, a true Heisman contender.

Richardson is a unique big-bodied athlete. He has the physical skills to make defenders miss in space (see video below) and also be a tremendous power runner with his 6-foot-4 and 232-pound frame.

Even against a well-coached and disciplined Utah defense last week, Richardson found ways to escape and create yards with his feet. He ran 11 times for 106 yards, a 9.6 average, and three touchdowns.

Kentucky has a defense with the talent to at least slow Richardson down. Last season, The Wildcats came in at No. 52 in rush defense by allowing 111 yards per game. That’s within the highly competitive SEC, however, and that includes playing a Georgia offense that’s known for its rushing prowess. The Bulldogs ran for a solid 166 yards in that game.

Can Kentucky slow down Richardson’s running ability? That will undoubtedly be the priority. The Kentucky coaches are likely to place seven, perhaps even eight defenders in the box to slow down Richardson and the Florida running game.

For this game, maybe Richardson makes a few big passes to open up the running lanes and he scores two or three touchdowns, or maybe Kentucky thwarts his efforts and his Heisman campaign goes up in smoke?

