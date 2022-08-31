Watch: Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke's Week 1 Press Conference

With the upcoming game against Bethune-Cookman just days away, the Miami Hurricanes have begun final game preparations, including one last opportunity for the media to speak with players.

Here are the highlights of the press conference for quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, followed by the video itself.

*Miami wide receivers are stepping up. This has been one of the primary concerns heading into the 2022 season. The Hurricanes simply dropped too many passes last season and it stalled drives.

There were times throughout fall camp when slippery hands remained an issue, but Van Dyke has begun to see improvements with the season fast approaching.

“Yeah, we’re clicking really well right now. Especially heading into game week," Van Dyke said. "The last four or five practices, it’s been good for the offense as a whole. Completing more balls. Catching the ball a lot better than we have been in fall camp. So, I’m excited for those guys, and they’ve been doing a great job.”

*Van Dyke made a reference to how Michigan’s running backs caught the football well last season. With former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis calling Miami’s plays now, that’s something Van Dyke is looking forward to seeing.

*A quarterback is always glad to hear his offensive linemen are healthy, and big offensive tackle Zion Nelson has been back at practice.

Van Dyke simply stated, “He’s still working through it. I talk to him a lot, and he’s feeling a lot better.”

*From the same theme, tight end Will Mallory is coming back from injury and is expected to play. The Miami quarterback was excited about his tight end being back in the lineup. Van Dyke made mention of how Mallory’s presence on the gridiron will draw double teams, opening up opportunities for other players to catch passes.

*On the defensive side of the football, Van Dyke gave props to sophomore cornerback Malik Curtis, who according to Van Dyke has been playing with the first and second team units.

*Discussing his own situation, Van Dyke also answered a question about how it is different now that he is heading into Game 1 as the primary starter and not coming off the bench. He's definitely happy to be main man behind center now.

Here’s the full Van Dyke press conference from the start until the finish:

