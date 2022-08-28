Projecting the Miami Hurricanes 2022 Depth Chart

After an offseason sparked by change, the Miami Hurricanes will kick off their 2022 season in less than a week.

There has been competition at nearly every position on the team, some more tightly contested than others.

After evaluating Miami throughout spring practice and fall camp, players have separated themselves from the pack of their respective positions.

And with these evaluations in mind, here is All Hurricane's projected two-deep depth chart ahead of Miami's season-opener against Bethune-Cookman.

1. Tyler Van Dyke

2. Jake Garcia

This was probably the easiest position to project.

Returning starter Van Dyke has been exceptional in fall camp, looking like every bit of the quarterback that threw for 2,194 yards and 20 touchdowns in the final six games of last season.

Garcia, who's excelled in the short-to-intermediate game in fall practice, should be one of the stronger backup signal-callers in the ACC.

Freshmen Jacurri Brown and Peyton Matocha are expected to fill the third and fourth spots on the depth chart behind Garcia.

1. Jaylan Knighton

2. Henry Parrish Jr.

Injuries throughout fall practice have hindered what was expected to be one of the deepest position groups for the Hurricanes.

Still, there's a lot of talent at play-caller Josh Gattis's disposal entering Week 1. Knighton and Parrish are both backs that rely on their quick burst and ability to bounce runs outside the tackle box.

Behind those two, Thaddius Franklin Jr. gives Miami a much different skill set. The 6-foot, 240-pound bruiser will be a short-yardage and goalline threat.

Watch out for versatile wide receiver Brashard Smith, along with preferred walk-on Devon Perry, to contend for playing time if any other running backs in the group were to become unavailable.

Outside Z-Receiver:

1. Jacolby George

2. Michael Redding III

Outside X-Receiver:

1. Key'Shawn Smith

2. Frank Ladson

Slot Receiver:

1. Xavier Restrepo

2. Brashard Smith

Here’s where the competition really starts to heat up.

While the depth chart at the slot is pretty solidified, the two outside receiver positions are not quite as certain.

At the z-position, George has manned first-team reps for the majority of spring and fall practice. But Redding, given his mix of physical attributes and playbook retention, has started to make this race interesting.

The battle at the x-receiving position between Smith and Ladson has been tightly contested. Sophomore wideout Romello Brinson, who missed all of spring due to an injury, is a name to watch in this competition, as well.

The edge here goes to Smith, who’s more consistent than Ladson and is the most proven outside receiver on the team.

1. Will Mallory

2. Elijah Arroyo

Tight end will once again be a position of strength this season for the Hurricanes. Gattis’s offensive system relies heavily on two-tight end sets, so both Mallory and Arroyo will play plenty.

Also, be on the lookout for freshman Jaleel Skinner, who could be the best vertical threat in the room by season's end.

Freshmen Khalil Brantley and Dominic Mammarelli will reinforce the back end of the unit and serve predominantly as blockers.

Left Tackle:

1. Zion Nelson

2. John Campbell Jr.

Left Guard:

1. Jalen Rivers

2. Jonathan Denis

Center:

1. Jakai Clark

2. Logan Sagapolu

Right Guard:

1. Logan Sagapolu

2. Justice Oluwaseun

Right Tackle:

1. DJ Scaife

2. John Campbell Jr.

Miami returns an offensive line that is experienced and well-instructed under esteemed offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.

The left side of the line, including at center, figures to be the strength of the unit. The real competition is on the right side, mostly at right guard. Sagapolu and Oluwaseun have been battling it out this fall.

The edge goes to Sagapolu, an Oregon transfer, who is already familiar with the coaching style of Mirabal and head coach Mario Cristobal.

Given his versatility, Campbell is the perfect swing tackle. He has been playing a lot at left tackle throughout fall camp and is expected to start at that position should Nelson not be available for the beginning of the season.

Defensive End

1. Akheem Mesidor

2. Mitchell Agude

Defensive Tackle

1. Darrell Jackson Jr.

2. Jordan Miller

Defensive Tackle

1. Jared Harrison-Hunte

2. Jacob Lichtenstein

Defensive End

1. Jahfari Harvey

2. Chantz Williams

This was the hardest unit to project.

Miami added so much talent to these positions during the offseason, both in recruiting and through the transfer portal.

The projection of Mesidor at defensive end rather than at defensive tackle is based on the expectation that he will play more on the edge this season. Harvey, who has taken on a leadership role in the position, slots in at the other edge.

Jackson, who Cristobal has labeled as Miami's most consistent interior defensive lineman, should be the team's best run-stopper. Harrison-Hunte offers experience and pass-rushing ability next to him.

Talented sophomore defensive lineman Leonard Taylor is a noticeable exclusion from this depth chart. His versatility will be utilized, as he will play some at tackle and some at edge.

The position group as a whole will constantly rotate throughout games. The order of the depth chart doesn't matter as much with this unit.

Weak-side backer:

1. Waynmon Steed Jr.

2. Keontra Smith

Middle backer:

1. Caleb Johnson

2. Chase Smith

Strong-side backer:

1. Gilbert Frierson

2. Wesley Bissainthe

While Miami's linebackers are expected to be the weakest position on the defense, there is still notable talent and depth across the unit.

Johnson, a UCLA transfer, brings proven production to the quarterback-like position of UM's front seven. Smith, who played some striker last season, will be an athletically gifted backup to him.

The race between Steed and Smith at weak-side linebacker is a toss-up, with Steed getting the slight nod due to experience. Frierson is the perfect fit to play as a hybrid safety/linebacker on Miami's strong-side, with the ultra-talented Bissainthe slotted with the second team.

Third-year sophomore linebacker Corey Flagg Jr., who led Miami in tackles last season, should still receive some playing time due to his experience and high football IQ, but a lack of elite size and athleticism prevents him from cracking the two-deep rotation.

Outside corner:

1. Tyrique Stevenson

2. DJ Ivey Jr.

Nickel corner:

1. Te'Cory Couch

2. Daryl Porter Jr.

Safety:

1. Avantae Williams

2. Kamren Kinchens

Safety:

1. James Williams

2. Al Blades Jr.

Outside corner

1. Daryl Porter Jr.

2. Isaiah Dunson

The Hurricanes bring back a loaded safety room, led by the sophomore trio of Avantae, James and Kinchens.

Even though Kinchens is not projected to start, he will still likely receive playing time comparable to that of a starter. The veteran Blades brings experience and positional versatility to that group.

The cornerbacks will be led by returning starter Tyrique Stevenson. Couch and Porter, a West Virginia transfer, are both capable of playing on the outside and in the nickel.

Dunson should play a lot this season, even though he is listed on the second team. He has been consistently very good through spring and fall practice.

