Miami vs. Virginia Tech: Picks and Predictions for Week 7

The Miami Hurricanes' first ACC road game of the Mario Cristobal era will take place against a program with a new head coach as well, as the Canes will head to Blacksburg to take on Brent Pry's Virginia Tech Hokies.

Miami is considered a seven-point favorite over Virginia Tech, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

You can find the All Hurricanes' staff picks and predictions below.

Liam Willerup (4-1): Miami 23, Virginia Tech 13

As much as I’ve been harsh on this team all season, I think this game should play in the Hurricanes' favor. Both teams do enter this game on three-game losing streaks, but the improved performance of the Miami offense in last week’s matchup provides promise. Virginia Tech’s offense has been poor, averaging just 20 points per game. While the Hokies' defense isn’t as bad as UNC’s, it’s nothing to ride home about. I’d expect a balanced attack offensively and the Miami defense should make it difficult for Grant Wells, who hasn’t been much of a factor this season.

Zach Goodall (4-1): Miami 31, Virginia Tech 17

Tyler Van Dyke has an excellent opportunity to put points on the board in the red zone against the Hokies' defense, and considering Virginia Tech's offensive struggles this season, I'd imagine the Canes' defense will provide Van Dyke with some short fields to work with to get into the red area. Give me Miami by two scores to snap a three-game losing skid and regain some confidence entering the second half of the season.

Alex Donno (3-2): Miami 31, Virginia Tech 21

This is a must-win game for the Miami Hurricanes and they are squaring off against one of the worst teams in the ACC. Sure, Lane Stadium is always a tough place to play, but Tech’s offense has struggled in every area and their defense was just gashed for 326 rushing yards against Pitt. The Canes need to get Henry Parrish, Jaylan Knighton and their rushing attack moving again. If they can take care of the football and if Tyler Van Dyke can build on his progress from last week, the Hurricanes will get it done

Luke Chaney (3-2): Miami 27, Virginia Tech 20

Miami's Week 7 matchup against Virginia Tech features two teams with new coaching staffs, eager to rebound from disappointing starts to the season. Since their win against Wofford, the Hokies have lost their last three games by an average of 23 points, including a 45-29 defeat to Pitt last week. Miami also has lost its last three games, although it showed promising flashes last week against North Carolina. I think the Hurricanes build off these flashes and ride that momentum into Lane Stadium, escaping with a win over their former Big East rivals.

Collier Logan (3-2): Miami 38, Virginia Tech 17

This is the game where things really start to come together for the Canes. It seems they've carved out their identity a little more clearly after their close loss with the Tar Heels last week. Virginia Tech's defense is subpar, to say the least, so Miami should get both their first road win and first conference win of 2022. Look for Tyler Van Dyke to pick up where he left off with another big game.

Rowdy Baribeau (3-2): Miami 33, Virginia Tech 13

Miami enters the game on a three-game losing streak. However, this could be the game where Miami starts to put things together. As some of my colleagues have said, this very well could be the game that begins a turnaround of Miami's season.

Both squads are breaking in new coaching staffs, and to the same token, they're having a rough time getting broken in. Virginia Tech has only mustered 20 points in one game this year and Miami has allowed 20 points in only two games this year. If Miami's defense and run game can straighten out, this could be the game we see Miami play with the most "togetherness" they've played with since the opener against Bethune-Cookman.

Anna Sapio (3-2): Virginia Tech 24, Miami 7

Miami has not shown a cohesive product that can outplay even a mediocre team like Virginia Tech. Miami's struggle to put up points could be detrimental to the Canes' success this weekend. The Hurricanes' weaknesses could be highlighted by VT's team cohesion.

Brian Smith (2-3): Miami 34, Virginia Tech 20

The Hurricanes will come out swinging with a deep passing game, enabling quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to take off from the outset. Look for him to spread the football around to several different players and make the defense guess where he's going with the ball.

Defensively, Miami is going to handle Virginia Tech's so-so offense and hold them to less than 35% on third down. That will be the difference in the game.

John Garcia, Jr. (2-0): Miami 28, Virginia Tech 14

Not available for Weeks 2 through 4

There are no moral victories in ACC defeat, yet somehow the ceiling of the 2022 Hurricanes feels higher given the offensive output against North Carolina. While we can’t expect Van Dyke to throw for another near 500 yards up in Lane Stadium, the threat could help curve an up-and-down running game and offensive line as a unit. The Hokie offense is still trying to gain its footing so not only are we thinking UM grabs its first lead in over a month, but it holds on to get off the conference schneid.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.