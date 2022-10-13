How Miami's Tyler Van Dyke Can Continue to Improve vs. Virginia Tech

What can Miami Hurricanes fans expect from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke this Saturday against Virginia Tech? To even begin to figure out what’s next, a quick look back is needed.

He’s started the 2022 season slowly. Van Dyke was even pulled during the Middle Tennessee State game due in part to two interceptions, one returned for a score. Here’s what Van Dyke has done, game by game, with a projection for his performance against the Hokies based on his statistics combined with the defensive numbers from the opposition.

Bethune-Cookman: 13/16, 81.3%, 193 yards, 12.1 yards per attempt, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Southern Miss: 20/29, 69%, 253 yards, 8.7 yards per attempt, two touchdowns and one interception. @ Texas A&M: 21/41, 51.2%, 217 yards, 5.3 yards per attempt, no touchdowns or interceptions. Middle Tennessee State: 16/32, 50%, 138 yards, 4.3 yards per attempt, one touchdown and two interceptions. North Carolina: 42/57, 73.7%, 496 yards, 8.7 yards per attempt, three touchdowns and one interception.

Looking back at Van Dyke’s numbers, he’s obviously up and down. He even played better against a talented Aggies squad than he did the Blue Raiders when he was pulled out of the lineup by head coach Mario Cristobal.

Is Van Dyke back on track now? Better yet, do the Hurricanes have a better option for how to move the football with the injuries to the offensive line?

That’s where the rubber meets the road. Miami’s rushing attack has garnered only 102 yards on the ground from the Middle Tennessee State and North Carolina games combined. There’s not much continuity with run blocking; look for the Canes to air it out quite a bit against the Hokies. More on that after looking at Virginia Tech’s defense.

This is not the best of units. In fact, it’s one of the worst that the Hurricanes will face for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The Hokies have caused just five turnovers this season, three recovered fumbles and two interceptions. They do only allow only 341.2 yards rushing and passing combined, ranking Virginia Tech No. 36 in the nation. So what’s the issue?

The points per game allowed average sits at 26, ranking VT at No. 67. In short, the Hokies are not doing a good job in the red zone. The numbers prove it.

VT has allowed 18 of 19 red zone trips to result in scores, 11 of which were touchdowns (57.9%). This is the area that Van Dyke and the Hurricanes must dominate.

Based on how the Virginia Tech offense has committed nine turnovers, two lost fumbles and seven interceptions, it’s a good bet that the Canes will have at least one short-field opportunity to capitalize on.

That’s where Van Dyke’s yardage total might not be bolstered, but his efficiency needs to be elite during that drive(s). That’s also a key point about how Miami can and should win this football game: Sudden change.

With all the injuries at wide receiver and along the offensive line, any opportunity to score a touchdown after a turnover is of the utmost importance. There’s also one other key factor to consider for how Van Dyke will play this Saturday.

How will the wide receiver rotation play out? After Frank Ladson, Jr. broke out against North Carolina, he could become Van Dyke’s go-to possession receiver. Ladson caught eight passes for 67 yards against the Tar Heels.

His 6-foot-3 and 205-pound frame could also be inviting in the red zone. Speaking of which, a certain tight end is likely to be featured as well.

That would be Will Mallory. He’s coming off an eight-catch performance for 115 yards. He’s also Miami’s season leader in receptions with 20. Look for him to be a chain mover and likely red zone target as well. He’s due there, as he’s not found the end zone even one time in 2022.

There’s also been the emergence of Colbie Young. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound receiver caught three passes on one drive, including a score, for 43 yards against UNC.

It’s going to be good-on-good when Miami takes to the air against Virginia Tech. Van Dyke is not likely to come close to the 496 yards he passed for against the Tar Heels, but it’s more important that he’s clutch.

Look for him to finish the contest in the 280-to-320-yard range when this game comes to an end, ideally with red zone drives ending in touchdowns. Miami needs to pass, and the targets are finding a groove with their redshirt sophomore quarterback.

