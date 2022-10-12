Hurricanes WR Frank Ladson Jr. Named to Comeback POTY Watch List

If there's one player who's happy to be back on the field this season, it's Miami Hurricanes wideout Frank Ladson Jr.

The former Clemson Tiger transferred to Miami this off-season but missed a lot of time due to injuries in his first few seasons. The fourth-year junior is coming off of a season-ending groin surgery from last October, but you wouldn't be able to tell by the way he's playing.

Plenty of people have taken notice as well, including the Associated Press, which named Ladson to its watch list for 2022 Comeback Player of the Year on Wednesday. The award is presented annually by College Sports Communicators, the Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl Organization to a player who overcomes an injury, illness, or some other circumstance.

Ladson, one of 61 players on the list, looks like a deserving candidate right now, as he has 16 catches for 157 yards this season. It's worth mentioning that he posted half of those receptions in Miami's last game against North Carolina. It looks like the spread style of the offensive seen in the contest will be the norm for Miami going forward, so the South Florida native should be well utilized in the scheme to finish the year.

Before going to Clemson, Ladson was one of the top receiving prospects in the country and played his high school ball at local South Dade. Now that he's back in Miami, Ladson's ready to help bring "The U" back to the top of the ACC pile, even if it takes some time.

If he can stay healthy, he could be a reliable target for the Canes' offense for the next two seasons.

