Miami's Defensive X-Factor vs Texas A&M: DB James Williams

The Miami Hurricanes need to take advantage of the offensive struggles from the Texas A&M Aggies. After seeing A&M produce 186 yards of total offense against Appalachian State, despite several talented skill players, defenders for the Hurricanes should be licking their chops.

No Cane should be more excited than all-around talent James Williams. Because Williams is versatile in coverage, as a run defender and a blitzer, he has a shot to make game-changing plays all over Kyle Field.

The rumor that A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher will go with quarterback Max Johnson, which has now been confirmed, instead of prior starter Haynes King is intriguing from multiple fronts. Johnson started for LSU last season and part of the 2020 season as well. He’s still a first-time starter for the Aggies; that means his timing with receivers is not going to be elite.

Even one downfield shot play being off the mark could lead to the 6-foot-5 Williams having a good chance at an interception. Same with any short or intermediate throw. Miami’s defensive coaching staff has shown it will move Williams around, and that could confuse Johnson. Advantage Miami.

Johnson will also need to be wary of Williams from another facet of his game, and that would be blitzing. Watching the Aggies attempt to pass protect, particularly on the right side of the offensive line, shows an uncomfortable and discombobulated unit. For all the talent that A&M has recruited up front, it simply does not work well together.

Appalachian State defeated A&M 17-14 last week in large part because of creating run stuffs and sacks. When the Mountaineers brought pressure, the Aggies did not handle it well. Look for Williams to be a part of the Miami blitz package for that reason, and one other.

While Devon Achane is a skillful runner and receiver, he’s a liability as a blocker. That point is evident by seeing him overpowered by Appalachian State defenders more than once in protection. Williams, as well as other Miami blitzers, will possess the ability to create pressure on Johnson when Achane attempts to pass protect.

One last point regarding Williams’ potential impact: Due to A&M struggling to sustain drives against Appalachian State, look for the Aggies to take more shots down the field to their playmakers.

This is where the arm length of Williams can truly come into play. Look for five-star wide receiver and true freshman Evan Stewart, as well as speedy Ainias Smith, to be the deep ball targets of Johnson. Williams holds the size advantage in those situations.

Overall, Williams has a chance to make a major impact against A&M. How well he performs could be a strong determinant of whether or not the Hurricanes come out with a victory.

