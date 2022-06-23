PFF: Miami's Zion Nelson a Top 5 OT Prospect for 2023 NFL Draft

Photo: Zion Nelson; Credit: miamihurricanes.com

At least four offensive tackles and as many as six have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft over the last four years, and based on the talent lining up for the 2023 selection ceremony, that streak could very well be pushed to five years,

Miami is hopeful that left tackle Zion Nelson can contribute to the projected run on his position, and if Pro Football Focus' early prospect rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft are any indication, those in league circles may believe Nelson is up to the task.

PFF ranked the top ten offensive tackles in college football who will be eligible for next year's draft, with Nelson coming in at No. 5.

For additional context, NFL Mock Draft Database currently lists Nelson as the projected No. 31 overall pick in the first round next year by its consensus aggregation. Of course, these rankings are expected to change as the 2022 season unpacks.

A three-year starter for the Hurricanes, Nelson has improved dramatically over time compared to when he first stepped onto the field in week one of his true freshman season. At the time, a drastically undersized Nelson started his first-ever game in a UM uniform against Florida and allowed several of the Hurricanes' ten sacks in Week 0 of the 2019 season.

RELATED: Hurricanes NFL Draft Watch — Zion Nelson

Since, Nelson has bulked up — now a prototypical 6-foot-5, 316 pounds with great length — and has 36 appearances, 32 starts and over 2,300 snaps to his name. He's emerged as a fantastic pass protector, not allowing a single sack during the 2021 season according to PFF.

With another strong season as a senior, Nelson will absolutely have a chance at becoming Miami's first offensive lineman drafted since Danny Isidora in 2017, as well as the Hurricanes' highest-selected offensive tackle since Ereck Flowers went in the first round in 2015.

PFF also recently named Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke as its early No. 4 quarterback prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.