Miami Looks to Bounce Back At Home vs. Middle Tennessee State

Despite a great all-around effort from the Miami Hurricanes, their mistakes proved too costly as they fell to the Texas A&M Aggies on the road this past week. Entering Week 4 clinging onto an AP Top 25 spot at No. 25, Miami will look to rebound and reassert itself in its final non-ACC matchup of the season against Middle Tennessee State.

Although Miami enters this game as the 27-point favorite, this doesn't mean it will all be easy. Miami now will be without two of its top receivers in Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George, leaving the receiving room very thin.

While the Hurricanes may be able to win this game on their rushing attack alone, this doesn't mean they can hide from their concerns in the passing game. If Miami wants to make a run for the ACC Championship game, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is going to need to use this game to build confidence for his quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke.

After completing just over 50% of his passes on the road at A&M, Van Dyke needs to get back on track before the Hurricanes face the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Defensively, the line needs to have a big game getting after the quarterback. Pressure on the passer only makes it easier for the secondary downfield. With plenty of talent on the defensive line, someone needs to come out and have a monster game to get their confidence rolling into the start of ACC play.

All eyes will be on Leonard Taylor, who appears to be the most explosive player along the interior. Looking beyond the line, the tackling needs to improve outside of Corey Flagg Jr., whose been the bright spot in the linebacking core.

Taking a look at key players to watch for Middle Tennessee State, Jordan Ferguson enters this game on a three-game sack streak and has been causing problems to opposing linemen. With Miami's tackles continuously getting banged up, it's crucial the focus remains on slowing down Ferguson.

Offensively, the only productive player so far has been running back Frank Peasant. Outside of a poor performance against JMU, Peasant has been efficient on the ground with five touchdowns in his last two games.

With all matters considered, the Canes should come out with a fire in this game to prove themselves. They need to enter ACC play with a convincing victory as they'll face a high-powered offense in UNC.

Anything short of a blowout for Miami will raise some question marks. However, expect Miami to handle business at home this Saturday.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.