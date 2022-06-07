Miami's New-Look Wide Receiver Room Needs to Step Up

Following the 2021 football season, Miami lost their two most productive wide receivers in Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley.

Rambo, now with the Carolina Panthers, finished the 2021 season with one of the best receiving seasons in Hurricanes football history, with 79 receptions for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns. Harley, now with the Cleveland Browns, ended his Hurricanes career with the most receptions in school history (182) and will leave the Hurricanes without their trustworthy possession receiver.

With high expectations from redshirt-sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, the question remains with his targets. Who will step up this coming season?

There might not be a Rambo-caliber player on the roster, but what players have the best chance to play a big role on this Hurricanes team?

A name that many will first look to is slot receiver Xavier Restrepo, who is the player returning with the most receiving yards (373) from last season . Restrepo still has some work to do though, as his profile as a slot receiver will make it difficult for him to succeed on the outside, especially with 50/50 balls. However, his speed and agility should allow for him to potentially blow the top off the coverage and gain a lot of yards after the catch. Not the prototypical alpha receiver, from a stature standpoint, but Restrepo has to play a key role in this Hurricanes offense.

One of the new names that jumps out is the Clemson transfer Frank Ladson Jr., returning home to Miami for the rest of his collegiate career. A player that hasn’t had a lot of production so far in his career, a lot can be attributed to the talent Clemson has seen at receiver over the past few seasons. Regardless, the film shows that Ladson has all the tools as a true weapon. With a 6-foot-3 frame, Ladson can go up and get physical against opposing defenders. He also has the speed to break open downfield. Of course Ladson will still need to break into Miami’s depth chart, but with a lot of questions and the potential of Ladson it shouldn’t surprise if he becomes a starting receiver early on.

Reserve receivers Jacolby George, Key’Shawn Smith and Romello Brinson all have a chance to make an impact on the 2022 roster. Despite this core not having any solidified number one target heading into the season, Van Dyke will have a multitude of weapons to work with as Miami aims to make an appearance in the ACC Championship game.

The tight end and running back rooms are arguably stronger, so the depth of weapons doesn’t lack beyond the wide receiver room. If one is able to step up and become that top target, things for this Hurricanes roster could take a turn for the better.

