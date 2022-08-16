Skip to main content
OL Coach Alex Mirabal Handpicking Hurricanes’ Future Blockers

OL Coach Alex Mirabal Handpicking Hurricanes’ Future Blockers

OL Coach Alex Mirabal Personally Recruiting O-Line Class and Working with Current Squad to Revamp System

Just by listening to Miami Hurricanes offensive line coach Alex Mirabal talk about position periods during fall camp, it’s easy to decipher his enthusiasm for blocking. 

Mirabal gets visibly fired up when discussing how his linemen prepare and what’s required of them.

“Not everybody can do that,” Mirabal told Canes All-Access on Monday, “Not everybody can go all the periods that we do, out in the blazing hot sun with the humidity…and lay on another 300-pound man and have that man lay on you for an hour and a half or two hours. It’s been awesome, camp’s been awesome.”

They say passion drives performance, and Mirabal has that in spades. Coming from Oregon with head coach Mario Cristobal upon his hiring gives both coaches a sense of continuity. Cristobal is a coach that firmly believes the battle is won up front, so having his trusted blocking guru on staff at Miami will be a huge advantage from a scheme installation standpoint.

From all reports, it seems the offensive linemen on the roster are fully invested in Mirabal’s techniques and strategies. Some have even taken the time to express how much different it is this camp than in years past. A new technique, multi-position training, is a new philosophy. But it takes a special kind of player to have the versatility and mental toughness needed to make it through these rigors.

That’s why Mirabal has taken it upon himself to personally give every single lineman Miami recruits the eye test. He says it’s one of the only ways to see if a guy has that “sixth sense," the ability to react to anything even if unprepared according to Mirabal. 

It’s a strategy that Cristobal started as Oregon’s head coach and has made its way to Miami.

“The O-line coach, you recruit the O-linemen. In the spring, I got to go see every offensive lineman on our board,” said Mirabal after Monday's practice, “I wanted to see them for myself, wanted to get close, see how they bent their knees, sunk their hips, ankle flexibility…You can’t strikeout on these guys.”

The future seems to be in good hands already with 2023 commitments from some of the nation’s top line prospects including the No. 1 interior projection in the SI99 Francis Mauigoa, but Mirabal will likely continue to try and strengthen his stockpile of talent. For now though, he’s focused on the task at hand.

“These are our guys [in here now]. And we gotta get them to do what we feel is gonna help us win,” stated Mirabal, “That’s to be physical, to be tough, and be resilient.”

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

zion nelson
Football

OL Coach Alex Mirabal Handpicking Hurricanes’ Future Blockers

By Collier Logan46 seconds ago
Romello Brinson and K Smith Fall Camp 2022.NEF
Football

Cristobal: Miami's WRs Are 'a Work In Progress', Restrepo Shows Leadership

By Luke Chaney1 hour ago
James Williams Miami
Football

Miami Hurricanes' James Williams Named Top 5 Safety in ACC

By Collier Logan21 hours ago
Canes Fall Camp 2022
Football

Where Do the Hurricanes Stand in the Preseason AP Top 25?

By Collier Logan21 hours ago
Mario Cristobal
Football

Cristobal: Discipline and Physicality Will Be The Identity for Miami

By Collier Logan22 hours ago
James Williams Fall Camp 2022 (2)
Football

Cristobal Touts Defensive Improvement After Miami's First Fall Scrimmage

By Luke ChaneyAug 14, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Miami
Football

Neon Glow: Miami Teases New Threads, Shares Release Date

By Liam WillerupAug 13, 2022 4:56 PM EDT
Waynmon Steed jr Fall Camp 2022
Football

Previewing the Hurricanes Linebackers Going into 2022

By Rowdy BaribeauAug 13, 2022 11:33 AM EDT