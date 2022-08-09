Six Miami Hurricanes Football Commits Make List of SI99 Rankings for Class of 2023

Sports Illustrated released their SI99 Rankings for the class of 2023 this week, detailing the best senior football recruits in the nation, and Hurricanes fans will have plenty to smile about as they go through the list.

Of the 99 high school prospects on the list, six have pledged verbal commitments to the University of Miami and two of those commits are ranked in the top 20 overall.

Leading off the list is the highly touted quarterback Jaden Rashada, who ranks seventh on the SI99 hierarchy. Rashada’s unanimously regarded as a top five signal caller in the 2023 class and has continued to climb rankings with strong performances this spring and summer.

Just behind the California-based QB is Francis Mauigoa, a 6’5” 330-pound offensive tackle who comes in at 13th on the list. He’s (arguably) the best overall offensive lineman in the class and is excited about the opportunity to play under staff like head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.

Jaden Rashada at Elite11 Camp (2022) Zach Goodall

Edge rusher Jayden Wayne and linebacker Malik Bryant are the next to Canes commits to pop up on the list. Both defenders made the top 50 with Wayne ranked 37th and Bryant tailing closely at 44th. Wayne is a teammate of Mauigoa’s at in-state powerhouse IMG and Bryant’s also fairly local, coming out of Jones High School in Orlando, FL.

Closing out the list for Miami are linebacker Raul Aguirre and wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph. Aguirre’s cataloged at number 91 and should provide instant depth at linebacker when he arrives on campus next year. Joseph is a Miami product of nearby Miami Edison and his commitment goes a long way in re-establishing “the state of Miami."

The Hurricanes haven’t played a single game under Cristobal, but the momentum has already picked up on the recruiting trail, including a unanimous top 10 class to date.

With so many talented commitments on the board and a legitimate buzz around the program, there’s a good chance that some of the undecided names on this list will be strongly considering Miami as National Signing Day approaches.

