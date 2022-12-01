What Areas Can Miami Improve the Most in 2023?

Finishing with a disappointing 5-7 record was not what Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal envisioned.

It was a trying first season in Coral Gables. Poor execution, a lack of chemistry, as well as lack of players due to a ridiculous number of turnovers, undermined Miami’s effectiveness, among other categories.

So what should Cane fans expect to improve next fall? Each of the following areas, throughout the history of college football, have proven to be better during the second season of a new head coach’s tenure. Miami should not be any different.

1) Execution was lacking.

Miami was up and down. Pick a category. The running game was abysmal one game and quite good during another contest. The passing defense was torched against Middle Tennessee State but played quite well versus Georgia Tech. The list was long long from how Miami’s execution was tough to project from one contest to the next.

That’s going to change with time in the system. There’s no way around it: Year 1 has shown to have drawbacks because the players are not familiar with the new scheme, the terminology, and just being comfortable with the coaching staff. That’s going to have changed by this point in 2023.

2) Making clutch plays evaded the Canes far too often.

Some of that went back to plain old execution. Other times, perhaps it was players not trusting one another. Whatever it may have been, too often the Hurricanes failed to make the play that changed the outcome via a sack, great block or catch, etc.

This offseason will see many new additions and more players that are brought into the program via the Transfer Portal and the 2023 recruiting class what Cristobal and his staff have been trying to implement. That’s going to pay dividends.

3) The turnover situation will have vastly improved.

At least that’s what the data, historically speaking, has said. Despite Miami having created 22 turnovers, the offense and special teams gave away 25. That was atrocious.

Injuries certainly played a major role there with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke not having been in the lineup for much of the season. There were still many mistakes beyond young quarterbacks Jacurri Brown and Jake Garcia throwing picks or fumbling in Van Dyke’s absence.

Miami, as a team, needed better ball security than it had, evidenced by 13 lost fumbles. If by the end of the 2023 campaign Miami has not reduced that number of lost fumbles, there’s a major problem.

Additionally, feeling more comfortable with the scheme will have helped to reduce the turnover margin. That’s a major part of the process.

4) The injury situation will have gotten better.

Look, 2022 was just ridiculous. No team can consistently win without its starting quarterback, a bevy of running backs and wide receivers injured, and multiple offensive linemen sitting out from being hurt. That’s what Miami’s offense dealt with for much of the season.

Much like turnovers, injuries tend to trend back towards a team’s favor after a lopsided season like the Canes just had.

There could have been other categories added to this list, but those four above truly did need to be brought up. Look for Miami’s 2023 win-loss record to improve based on those four categories alone.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.