Key Prospects Headed to See Hurricanes vs Seminoles

From California to Florida, the Miami Hurricanes will be hosting elite prospects from across the country today.

This is a chance to impress key prospects that can help the Canes rebuild the program into a top contender once again. Here's an overview of some of the prospects expected to come to Hard Rock Stadium to check out the action between Miami and visiting Florida State, with a few possible “surprise” visitors as a part of the list.

Damari Brown, CB, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage

Brown will actually be seeing two of his final four schools face off today, as he’s looking at Miami, Florida State, Clemson and Alabama. The Hurricanes are the trending pick. It certainly would not hurt if Miami finds a way to come up with the victory today. One of Brown’s teammates is likely to join him at the game.

Brandon Inniss is no stranger to visiting the University of Miami. @brandon5star

Brandon Inniss, WR, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage

Inniss has been an Ohio State commitment since June 21. That has not diminished the Miami staff's effort to land him. Inniss is one of the best players in the country, and he could help out at just about any wide receiver position. The big-play ability of Inniss, and natural leadership skills, would be welcomed in Coral Gables. He’s not the only prospect committed elsewhere that’s expected at the game.

Andy Jean, WR, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

Although a pledge to Florida, the effort from the Miami staff to change Jean’s mind is not likely to go away. He’s one of the better wide receivers in Florida and he’s from a program that’s always been a major priority for past and current Miami coaching staffs to recruit. If Jean does indeed show up, it’s going to be an interesting home stretch to his recruitment. He picked Florida on July 30.

Taeshon Lyons, WR, Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson

Lyons’ combination of deep speed and natural route running has brought many teams to offer him a scholarship. Besides Miami, Texas A&M, Washington and Notre Dame are some of the schools to watch. The Hurricanes are fairly new to his recruitment, so it’s going to be interesting to see what he thinks of his visit to see the Canes and Noles.

Defensive tackle Jordan Hall is one of the best pass rushers for a 300-plus pound player in the country. All Hurricanes

Jordan Big Baby Hall, DT, Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside

Despite being 6-foot-4 and just over 300 pounds, Hall’s first-step quickness and penchant for rushing the passer make him a national defensive tackle recruit. The Canes are one of numerous programs chasing him, and will need to make up ground to gain his signature. Today’s visit could go a long way to help that happen.

There are several 2023 committed Miami recruits also expected, including but not limited to defensive end Jayden Wayne, tight end Riley Williams, offensive linemen Antonio Tripp, Frankie Tinilau and Francis Mauigoa, plus linebacker Raul “Popo” Aguirre, among others. There are also several underclassmen that are expected to be on hand, including two very important prospects.

Both hailing from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna, Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader are recruits that could each end up in the 2024 national top 10 recruiting rankings, regardless of position. Miami is going all-in to recruit both of the talented wide receivers. The more times that the Canes bring them to campus, the more likely it is that one or both of them will sign with Miami.

Overall, this is a fantastic list of prospects coming to see the Canes host the Noles. Miami is definitely putting in the work on the recruiting trail.

