Keys to a Miami Hurricanes Victory vs. Florida State Seminoles

We're one day away from this year's (and every year's) most anticipated Miami Hurricanes game. The in-state battle between Miami and Florida State is one of college football's most heated rivalries, with each edition adding more drama to the long-storied meeting. 2022 should be no exception as both teams are in different conditions than most thought that they'd be at this point in the season.

The Hurricanes have been, admittedly, disappointing, but there's hope for the future. Florida State, on the other hand, has turned out to be much better than advertised. With homecoming and bragging rights on the line, the Canes and head coach Mario Cristobal know the stakes are high.

Here's what Miami needs to accomplish to defeat its arch-nemesis.

Turnovers have been a huge issue for the Hurricanes this fall, having likely cost them more than one game already. The equation is straightforward. When Miami turns the ball over, they lose. When they don't, they win. It's not rocket science.

In their only two conference wins (which are also their only two Power 5 wins) the Hurricanes didn't turn the ball over a single time. In their worst loss, a 45-21 stomping by Duke, Miami turned it over eight times. You can do the math for yourselves at home. The Canes simply don't have enough offensive firepower to overcome multiple turnovers. They need every single possession they can get. And taking a turnover away from the 'Noles won't hurt either.

#2 Contain QB Jordan Travis

Jordan Travis is a very good passer and a very good runner, but not truly elite at either. In fact, his game is pretty similar to that of Duke quarterback Riley Leonard. Remember, the guy that torched Miami for four total touchdowns?

That's not a good sign for the Canes, but their defensive line has been playing lights out recently. It's not just getting to Travis in the pocket that will be the issue, though.

The Hurricanes will have to contain him once they get there, and also be careful for designed runs. After all, when Miami played Duke they sacked Leonard three times, but that did little to affect his impact on the game. If there's a defensive key to winning this war, it's to throw Travis off his game by putting him in long third downs and containing his scrambles.

#3 Run The Ball and The Clock

If Miami's going to win this game, they have to win the time of possession battle. It's been ten weeks now and we have a pretty clear picture of the Hurricanes' offense. It's not exactly a tempo factory that pumps out big plays.

The only way they're getting into the end zone is on a long methodical drive, that takes minutes off the clock. The more minutes Miami brings to their side of the possession battle, the more points they'll have.

Even if Tyler Van Dyke is able to return from his injury and pair with a full cadre of receivers, the Canes will need to keep their defense fresh and keep the ball out of FSU's hands. Plus, a strong rushing attack will free up Van Dyke's throwing lanes significantly. If Miami doesn't win the T.O.P. battle, it's going to take some magic to win this one.

