Miami Commitment Profile: 'Impact' CB Antione Jackson

Today the Miami Hurricanes landed a major recruiting score with the addition of cornerback Antione Jackson from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard. He's the first Hurricanes commitment from the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback has multiple traits that college coaches covet. Length, height, change of direction speed, and an innate physical style of play.

Jackson’s skill set is why programs like Georgia, where he was previously committed before making a pledge to Miami, were after him long before his sophomore season was over.

Antione Jackson is now committed to the Miami Hurricanes. All Hurricanes Report Staff

Other programs like Florida, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss also offered Jackson. Here’s a closer look at the abilities that make Jackson such a prized prospect for the Hurricanes.

Frame

Jackson has already reached the size that colleges want from a cornerback. His early growth spurt, combined with his naturally long arms, just cannot be taught. Jackson makes plays on the football that other cornerbacks simply do not because of his height and length.

Athleticism

From watching Jackson live and from his junior film, he surprises with his all-around athleticism. For a young cornerback at his size, his natural change of direction, bend, and explosiveness is exceptional. Most players Jackson's size simply cannot keep up with smaller slot receivers and running backs the way he does.

Jackson not only stays with shifty offensive skill position players, he often blankets them in coverage. That allows him to play his assignment in different ways.

Playing Style

Jackson will play off coverage, bump and run, press-bail, etc. He’s savvy, but Jackson is also capable of actually completing the task. Physical near the line of scrimmage and when charging up against a screen pass, Jackson has an attacking mentality. Watching him play press coverage is also when one will see him cut off receivers during a route or even off the line of scrimmage.

Jackson also plays off coverage well by way of baiting signal callers into throwing his way. Jackson will backpedal with a cushion to the receiver, and as soon as the quarterback plants to throw, Jackson makes a beeline for the intended target.

Upside

Jackson still has two more seasons to play for Dillard. He’s going to continue learning and improving during that time. Among others, he still needs to continue learning hand placement, footwork, and gaining strength and explosiveness. That last area will help determine just how quickly he will play for Miami.

Once he reaches the 185-pound range, Jackson is going to be a very difficult cornerback to defeat no matter the coverage that’s called, i.e. a unique chess piece that will give Miami schematic advantages in man or zone coverage.

Adding strength is certainly an important aspect for the rising high school junior. Overall, Jackson is a special talent that Miami head coach Mario Cristobal can help build his 2024 recruiting class around.

