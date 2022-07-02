CB Antione Jackson Flipping Commitment From Georgia to Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes received the first pledge of their 2024 recruiting class on Saturday when Dillard (Fla.) High School cornerback Antione Jackson flipped his commitment from Georgia to UM.

Jackson's commitment to the Hurricanes comes only a week after an appearance at Miami's Legends Camp last Saturday. The 6-foot-1 defensive back also took three unofficial visits to Miami throughout April, even after his commitment on March 21 to the Bulldogs.

“Just them being right down the street from my house and what they are trying to build, what they are trying to bring together," Jackson told All Hurricanes of Miami. "Then the love they show on top of that. That’s a plus.”

The Hurricanes were the first school to offer Jackson in February 2021, but the relationship that UM's new coaching staff built with him strengthened Miami's chances of earning his pledge.

"Just me, they can’t hit me up yet, but I hit’em up all the time," Jackson said of his connection with Miami's coaches. "And like, just the way they talk, it’s the love they show. They said they are not letting me leave the crib."

The rising junior received snaps as a freshman with the Panthers before starting as an outside cornerback in his sophomore season. As a starter, Jackson recorded 31 tackles and four interceptions and received Sun Sentinel All-Broward 8A-6A first-team honors. He helped lead Dillard to a 10-2 record and a second-round playoff appearance in Florida's second-highest classification.

With Jackson's commitment, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have begun to lay the groundwork for a successful recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.