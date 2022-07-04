LB Jeremiah Marcelin: 'The Energy From Miami, They Always Bring It'

2024 LB Jeremiah Marcelin talks about the schools that are recruiting him and his goals for his junior season.

Miami (Fla.) Norland 2024 linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin has high expectations for his team and for himself next season. The rising junior recorded 46 tackles and 8.5 sacks as a sophomore, earning second-team honors for Miami-Dade.

"I'm just looking to improve on what I did last year and I just want to translate all my upside from [the defensive line] and defensive end to linebacker. I really just want to improve my game at linebacker right now and show everybody that I'm the linebacker they want," Marcelin told All Hurricanes.

"For team goals ... we just want to make it to state. We want to stamp, we want to put ourselves on the map ... A lot of guys doubt us, a lot of guys doubt Norland, we just want to make a statement."

This productivity in Marcelin's sophomore season led the linebacker to earn offers from Power Five programs such as Florida State, Ole Miss and Miami . Based on his Twitter timeline, the Hurricanes are definitely on Marcelin's mind.

The 2024 defender has built a strong relationship with UM linebackers coach Charlie Strong, who is the lead recruiter at Miami for Marcelin.

"Coach Strong, I could relate to him a lot because he coached one of my former coaches, and he's been around this area a lot," Marcelin said.

Marcelin is also strongly considering the Seminoles, who have formed a connection with the 6-foot-2 linebacker away from the football field. He most recently visited Florida State on June 15 for its 7-on-7 camp.

"I love FSU because they keep it real with me," Marcelin said. "A lot of guys always talk the football aspect of things, FSU doesn't just do that. They talk about my life, me as a person, and I'm not saying Miami doesn't do that, but I see it more prominently from FSU than Miami from when I've talked with FSU before."

With Marcelin heading into a pivotal junior season with the Vikings, the Miami native is striving to improve specific areas of his game as he's looking to show college programs that he could be a worthy and effective linebacker at the next level.

"My speed and agility because people don't just want a linebacker that could hit or plug a hole, people want a linebacker that could cover too, that could play in space," Marcelin said. "That's really the main thing that I'm working on right now. Once I get that down, I feel like I'll come full circle with my game and then just keep improving it from there."

