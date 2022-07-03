Dallas Cowboys Star Players Workout at Miami

With NFL training camps fast approaching at the end of the month, the league’s best and brightest are already gearing up for this fall’s grueling campaign with some offseason workouts of their own. Since the pro players are away from team facilities during much of the offseason, where do these gridiron greats find state-of-the-art facilities suitable to hone their skills?

For example, where might you find Dallas’ superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and his Pro Bowl running back, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, working on their timing?The dynamic duo and their Dallas teammates put in work at a location notorious for producing pro talent, the University of Miami .

Prescott led his fellow Cowboys through the holiday weekend workout, which featured the aforementioned Elliot, young standout receiver CeeDee Lamb, rookie wideout Jalen Tolbert, and tight ends Sean McKeon and Dalton Schultz.

This private practice session isn’t the first time the NFL’s franchise faces have graced the Greentree practice field and it’s more than just another cool moment for The U. Having professional players want to work out on campus will be a useful tool in coach Mario Cristobal’s extensive recruiting repertoire.

How many other schools can boast being a training ground for the best players on the planet? Where else do you have Hall of Famers on the coaching staff and current All Pros showing up to show you how it’s done?

Sure, plenty of schools have their alumni players pop up on campus for a day or two, but few universities have a steady stream of Pro Bowlers as regular visitors, regardless of their alma mater. The Hurricanes have the luxury of being in one of the most desirable vacation destinations in the country.

Combine that with a football program that’s run and financed like an NFL franchise, and it’s the perfect storm of a location for elite athletes to relax a bit while still working out.

The University of Miami has athletic facilities used in this capacity by players in the NFL, NBA, and MLB. Even a few European soccer stars have kicked around on the Hurricanes’ fields. The chance for Hurricane athletes to talk to and see the process of true professionals is just another aspect of what makes The U so unique.

At this point, it’s likely that more of the world’s greatest pro’s will continue to turn up on campus in Coral Gables. The real question is who will the Canes get a visit from next?

